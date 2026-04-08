Teenager charged after violent Mt Albert party leaves four injured

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Jessica Hopkins

A teenager has been charged with assault after a party in Auckland’s Mt Albert which left four people injured, as police continue to seek others involved.

A local resident told RNZ hundreds of people gathered at the party on Phyllis Street, before the violence spilt onto the road.

Police earlier said a car had been driven at partygoers, and there were reports of machetes being involved.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in relation to the disorder incident on 27 March, said detective senior sergeant Anthony Darvill.

He will appear in the Auckland Youth Court on Thursday.

RNZ / Jessica Hopkins

The teenager is charged with wounding, aggravated assault, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Darvill said work was ongoing to identify others involved and hold them to account for their behaviour.

Police were appealing to anyone with information to contact them, with the reference number: 260328/8294.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand