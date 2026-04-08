Digger falls from truck, blocks Dunedin motorway

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA / Waka Kotahi

The Southern Motorway at Burnside in Dunedin is blocked after a digger came off a truck this morning.

Police were called to the crash on SH1 south of Morningside Road about 10.40am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the motorway was blocked in both directions between the Concord off-ramps.

Motorist were advised to expect delays, and to use an alternative route.

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