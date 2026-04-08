Arrests in relation to attempts to steal fuel

Source: New Zealand Police

Two men are due in court today for separate instances relating to attempts to steal fuel, following prompt calls from members of the public.

Around 4am today Police received a call from someone reporting they had just seen a person attempting to siphon petrol from their vehicle in Sockburn, Christchurch.

Officers have immediately attended and made enquiries in the area, before stopping a vehicle.

A search of the vehicle saw it contained five 60 litre containers, a battery-operated siphoning pump, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The 31-year-old man was expected in Christchurch District Court today on charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle, possessing goods capable of facilitating dishonesty offending, and possession of methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, around 4:20am in Hamilton, a person called Police and advised they were observing via a live camera a man stealing diesel from their worksite in Peacocke.

The man drove off in a hatchback south of the city, and was intercepted by Police around 4:35am and arrested.

Located in his vehicle were three containers of diesel, as well as several tools, drugs, and knives.

The 35-year-old man was expected in Hamilton District Court today – charges were yet to be confirmed.

Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny says we are continuing to monitor fuel thefts, and we have started to see an increase in diesel thefts.

“These incidents are an example of where we are reliant on sharp-eyed members of the public to call police immediately when they see any suspicious activity. We want to thank the community for working with us to ensure these offenders were arrested and will be held to account,” she says.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

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