Pharmac funds medicine to reduce complications following allogenic haematopoietic stem cell transplant

Source: PHARMAC

People with very weak immune systems, including those recovering from an allogenic haematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT), will be better protected from a serious viral infection following Pharmac’s decision to fund letermovir.

From 1 May 2026, Pharmac will fund letermovir, a medicine that helps prevent cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in people who are severely immunosuppressed.

CMV is a very common virus and is usually harmless. Most people are exposed to it in childhood, where it stays in the body for life without causing problems. However, it can cause serious illness in people whose immune systems are not working properly, particularly those who have had an allo-HSCT.

“For people recovering from an allogenic haematopoietic stem cell transplant, CMV infection can be very serious and often means long hospital stays and intensive treatment,” says Pharmac’s Acting Director of Pharmaceutical Funding, Claire Pouwels.

“Letermovir works by preventing CMV from reactivating, rather than waiting until someone becomes unwell and needs more intensive care.”

From 1 May 2026, letermovir will be funded for:

people who have had an allogenic haematopoietic stem cell transplant, and

a small number of other people with severe immunosuppression who cannot use other funded antiviral medicines.

The medicine will be funded for use in hospitals and through community pharmacies. Around 90 people are expected to benefit in the first full year of funding.

“Preventing CMV infection can reduce the risk of serious complications and help improve allogenic haematopoietic stem cell transplant outcomes,” says Pouwels. “It can also reduce the need for other antiviral treatments that require long hospital stays and close monitoring.”

“By helping to prevent CMV infection, letermovir could help people leave hospital sooner and spend more time at home with their whānau,” says Pouwels.

Pharmac’s decision follows public consultation, where strong support was received from clinicians, pharmacists, patient groups, and professional bodies.

“We heard clearly that access to letermovir could make a meaningful difference for people who are already very unwell,” says Pouwels.

Pharmac is also looking into whether an injectable formulation of letermovir can be made available in New Zealand in the future. In the meantime, funding of the tablet form will begin so people can benefit as soon as possible.

MIL OSI