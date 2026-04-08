Bhutan’s Young Culinary Talent Sharpens Skills in Hong Kong Culinary Exchange Sponsored by Lee Kum Kee

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2026 – Lee Kum Kee Sauce (“Lee Kum Kee”), the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, organised a three-week culinary programme for eight young Bhutanese chefs from the De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP) from 1-19 March 2026. Supported by the Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI) in Hong Kong, the programme empowers youth career development through vocational training and international exposure.

Dasho Tashi Wangyal, an Eminent Member of the National Council of Bhutan and a member of the De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP) Steering Committee (front row, sixth from left), Dasho Zimpon Wom Sonam Thinley, Deputy Chamberlain to His Majesty the King, the Executive Director, Skilling Programme, DSP and a member of the DSP Steering Committee (front row, seventh from left), James HP Yap, Principal of Hotel and Tourism Institute, Chinese Culinary Institute, and International Culinary Institute (front row, eighth from left), and Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee Sauce (front row, fifth from left), celebrate with the young Bhutanese chefs upon completion of their culinary exchange

The cohort of eight Desuup chefs, currently working in hotels and DSP initiatives, participated in an intensive, hands-on upskilling programme. Participants completed 10 days of professional training at CCI, with focused modules on the Eight Major Cuisines of China, selected Western cooking techniques, and signature Cantonese dishes. Additional sessions covered Hong Kong local specialties and pastry techniques as well as food presentation and plating — all led by instructors from CCI, International Culinary Institute (ICI), Star Chef Management School and Lee Kum Kee.

Beyond classroom learning and cooking, the young chefs explored Hong Kong’s food culture and heritage. Activities included visits to local eateries such as a traditional Cha Chaan Teng, and guided culinary tours across the city. The group also travelled to Xinhui and Zhuhai in mainland China to learn more about sauce production and Guangdong’s culinary culture. The experiences further inspired their culinary perspectives and creativity.

The young chefs also showcased their skills at an exclusive VIP lunch and the Bhutan Flavour Fair, attended by DSP officials and Lee Kum Kee Sauce representatives. Young chefs are inspired through systematic hands-on learning and exploration, discovering local delicacies, and experiencing Hong Kong’s heritage and contemporary landscape Young chefs showcase their skills at an exclusive VIP lunch and a Bhutan Flavour Fair

Dasho Tashi Wangyal, an Eminent Member of the National Council of Bhutan and a member of the DSP Steering Committee, said, “Our young chefs are receiving valuable exposure at the Chinese Culinary Institute through immersion in professional Asian cuisine, modern culinary techniques and global kitchen standards. I would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Lee Kum Kee for the vision, partnership and commitment to nurturing the next generation of culinary professionals.”

Dasho Zimpon Wom Sonam Thinley, Deputy Chamberlain to His Majesty the King, the Executive Director, Skilling Programme, DSP and a member of the DSP Steering Committee, said, “I’m proud of the Desuup chefs’ aspirations, and I hope they will build on the prestige of Lee Kum Kee and the Chinese Culinary Institute – their mentors – to further develop their careers in the culinary world.” James HP Yap, Principal of Hotel and Tourism Institute, Chinese Culinary Institute, and International Culinary Institute, said, “Hong Kong is a vital platform that brings together global culinary cultures. Through this exchange, I’m confident the young Bhutanese chefs have not only deepened their understanding of the essence of Chinese and Western culinary flavours, but also have acquired valuable cooking techniques, plating skills, as well as developed a deeper appreciation of the richness of Chinese culinary culture.” Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, said, “At Lee Kum Kee, we believe in the power of culinary culture to connect people and create lasting opportunities. It has been a joy to see the passion and growth of these chefs throughout this programme. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with CCI and DSP to nurture the next generation of culinary talent and strengthen the ties between our communities through the art of food.” Since 2025, Lee Kum Kee has engaged in a strategic partnership with DSP to support culinary training in Bhutan, bringing international standards, signature flavours and professional expertise into DSP’s training programmes. Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Through its Global Youth Culinary Immersion initiative, the company has provided culinary education, scholarships and exchange opportunities for aspiring young chefs in China, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, UK, Canada and USA.

Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.