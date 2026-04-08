New Zealand welcomes ceasefire

Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand welcomes the announcements by the United States and Iran over the past few hours – as we welcome all efforts to bring an end to this conflict.

“While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire.

“We are grateful for the work of Pakistan, and others such as Turkiye and Egypt, to seek to find a solution to the crisis.

“As we discussed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio today, this conflict has had wide-ranging impacts and disruptions – for both those in the Middle East and further afield including in New Zealand and the Pacific region.

“In the coming days and weeks, New Zealand will stand in support of all efforts to bring about a lasting, durable end to this conflict,” Mr Peters says.

MIL OSI