Consultation on the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy

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Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health

Publication date:

Overview

The Ministry of Health is asking for your feedback on the draft Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy (the Strategy).

The Strategy will set the direction for how the health system improves mental health and wellbeing outcomes for New Zealanders over the next ten years. That includes improving mental health and addiction support, preventing suicide, and reducing harms from substance use and gambling.

Public consultation is open from 8 April to 18 May 2026.

Why your feedback matters

The proposed vision at the heart of the Strategy is that “All New Zealanders are supported in the ways they need to thrive and experience positive mental health and wellbeing alongside positive physical health”.

The Strategy will affect people who use mental health and addiction services, the people who support them, and communities across the country.
We want to make sure the Strategy works for everyone, so it’s important we hear from you.

What we hear will inform the final Strategy as well as a three-year implementation plan to drive change and accountability.

About the draft Strategy

The draft Strategy has been shaped by what people, families and communities have shared in previous consultations and ongoing conversations as well as key evidence and research. 

It proposes a clear ten-year direction across the government’s four priorities: prevention and early intervention; improved access to services; a supported and capable workforce; and improved quality and effectiveness of care. 

Under each priority, the draft Strategy outlines a future vision and long-term strategic actions to drive the change needed to improve outcomes for New Zealanders. 





Draft Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036

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docx,
2.21 MB
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Draft Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036

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pdf,
2.4 MB
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Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036 Consultation summary

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docx,
262.04 KB
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Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036 Consultation summary

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pdf,
171.44 KB
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The Summary is available in accessible formats and multiple languages below.

Consultation summary alternate formats

Te reo Māori





Te Reo Māori consultation summary

(
docx,
274.59 KB
)





Te reo Māori consultation summary

(
pdf,
147.25 KB
)





Te reo Māori have your say

(
pdf,
132.27 KB
)





Te reo Māori have your say

(
docx,
261.43 KB
)

Arabic





Arabic consultation summary

(
docx,
261.05 KB
)





Arabic consultation summary

(
pdf,
239.82 KB
)





Arabic have your say

(
docx,
182.23 KB
)





Arabic have your say

(
pdf,
291.79 KB
)

Chinese Simplified





Chinese Simplified consultation summary

(
docx,
259.52 KB
)





Chinese Simplified consultation summary

(
pdf,
280.82 KB
)





Chinese Simplified have your say

(
docx,
183.8 KB
)





Chinese Simplified have your say

(
pdf,
233.02 KB
)

Chinese Traditional





Chinese Traditional consultation summary

(
pdf,
326.13 KB
)





Chinese Traditional have your say

(
pdf,
356.36 KB
)

Cook Islands Māori





Cook Islands Māori consultation summary

(
pdf,
235.74 KB
)





Cook Islands Māori have your say

(
pdf,
163.5 KB
)

Fijian





Fijian consultation summary

(
pdf,
209.68 KB
)





Fijian have your say

(
pdf,
157.12 KB
)

Hindi





Hindi consultation summary

(
pdf,
240.62 KB
)





Hindi have your say

(
pdf,
279.84 KB
)

Korean





Korean consultation summary

(
pdf,
385.64 KB
)





Korean have your say

(
pdf,
255.02 KB
)

Samoan





Samoan consultation summary

(
pdf,
225.8 KB
)





Samoan have your say

(
pdf,
158.7 KB
)

Tagalog





Tagalog consultation summary

(
pdf,
208.47 KB
)





Tagalog have your say

(
pdf,
155.34 KB
)

Tongan





Tongan consultation summary

(
pdf,
233.43 KB
)





Tongan have your say

(
pdf,
159.05 KB
)





Braille Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy Summary 2026–2036

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brf,
11.85 KB
)





Braille Have Your Say Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036

(
brf,
5.04 KB
)

 





Large print – Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy Summary 2026–2036.docx

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docx,
187.33 KB
)





Large print – Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy Summary 2026–2036.pdf

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pdf,
228.42 KB
)





Large print – Have Your Say Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036.pdf

(
pdf,
180.43 KB
)





Large print – Have Your Say Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2026–2036.docx

(
docx,
181.38 KB
)

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