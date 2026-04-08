Consultation on the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy

Overview

The Ministry of Health is asking for your feedback on the draft Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy (the Strategy).

The Strategy will set the direction for how the health system improves mental health and wellbeing outcomes for New Zealanders over the next ten years. That includes improving mental health and addiction support, preventing suicide, and reducing harms from substance use and gambling.

Public consultation is open from 8 April to 18 May 2026.

Why your feedback matters

The proposed vision at the heart of the Strategy is that “All New Zealanders are supported in the ways they need to thrive and experience positive mental health and wellbeing alongside positive physical health”.

The Strategy will affect people who use mental health and addiction services, the people who support them, and communities across the country.

We want to make sure the Strategy works for everyone, so it’s important we hear from you.

What we hear will inform the final Strategy as well as a three-year implementation plan to drive change and accountability.

About the draft Strategy

The draft Strategy has been shaped by what people, families and communities have shared in previous consultations and ongoing conversations as well as key evidence and research.

It proposes a clear ten-year direction across the government’s four priorities: prevention and early intervention; improved access to services; a supported and capable workforce; and improved quality and effectiveness of care.

Under each priority, the draft Strategy outlines a future vision and long-term strategic actions to drive the change needed to improve outcomes for New Zealanders.

The Summary is available in accessible formats and multiple languages below.

Consultation summary alternate formats