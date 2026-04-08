Global dairy prices fall for first time this year

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Global dairy prices have fallen for the first time this year amid uncertainty about oversupply in the market.

The average price at the fortnightly auction fell 3.4 percent to US$4228 (NZ$7.378) a tonne.

The price of wholemilk powder, which influences farmer payouts, fell 0.7 percent to US$3687 US dollars a tonne.

Prices for other products were generally weaker, including sharp falls for butter and cheese.

Butter prices fell 8.1 percent, while cheddar and mozzarella fell 3.1 and 6.2 percent respectively.

Skim milk powder fell 1.6 percent.

In a note, NZX head of dairy insights Cristina Alvarado said the supply overhang and freight uncertainty were weighing on demand.

“The outcome reflects a convergence of previously flagged pressures, most notably the significant volume of product still in transit from earlier purchasing activity this calendar year, alongside rising logistical and cost uncertainty linked to fuel shipment disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

Alvarado said there was “ample product” in the global market, and New Zealand’s February shipments showed strong year-on-year growth.

Looking ahead, she said the medium-term outlook was “more balanced”.

“Elevated energy costs are expected to feed into higher feed and production costs globally, tightening margins,” Alvarado said.

“At the same time, vegetable oil prices continue to outpace dairy fats, which should support substitution-driven demand for milk fats,” she said.

“Should production growth begin to slow under margin pressure, this could act as a stabilising force for prices in coming events.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand