NRL: Warriors centre Adam Pompey suspended for dangerous contact

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

NRL: NZ Warriors v Melbourne Storm

Kickoff 9.30pm, Saturday, 11 April

AAMI Stadium, Melbourne

Live blog updates on RNZ website

Warriors coach Andrew Webster will have to tweak his team to play the Melbourne Storm after centre Adam Pompey was suspended for two matches by the NRL judiciary.

Pompey has been suspended for two matches after his challenge against a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge was rebuffed with a guilty finding at his judicial hearing.

Pompey pleaded guilty to dangerous contact during the 36-22 loss to the Cronulla Sharks after he lifted his knee into a tackle by Kiwis second-rower Briton Nikora, who left the field injured.

The Warriors star, who appeared at the hearing on Tuesday via video link, had sought a downgrade in the level of charge, which would have resulted in a fine.

Pompey will miss the next two matches against the Storm and Gold Coast Titans, and won’t be available until the game against the Dolphins in Wellington on Anzac Day.

Pompey had been named on Tuesday at centre for the Storm clash, while fellow centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was also included, despite leaving the field with a head/neck injury late in the loss to the Sharks.

Webster’s options for replacing Pompey include promoting Ali Leiataua, who played in that position in their first three matches for the season, which they won. The coach has also included wing Alofiana Khan-Pereira on the interchange, and half Luke Hanson among the reserves.

The Warriors are also without Luke Metcalf, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Sharks match. Chanel Harris-Tavita returns to the side at five-eighth in his place.

Storm forward Trent Loiero will still face the Warriors after he entered an early guilty plea to a hip drop tackle on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards on Friday night.

Loiero, who had two previous offences, was fined $3000.

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Demitric Vimauga, 17. Tanner Stower-Smith, 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 20. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

Reserves: 21. Morgan Gannon, 22. Luke Hanson, 23. Ali Leiataua

Storm: 1. Sua Faalogo, 2. Will Warbrick, 3. Jack Howarth, 4. Nick Meaney, 5. Moses Leo, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Joe Chan, 12. Cooper Clarke, 13. Trent Loiero

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Alec MacDonald, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Davvy Moale, 18. Lazarus Vaalepu, 19. Manaia Waitere

Reserves: 20. Preston Conn, 21. Hugo Peel, 22. Trent Toelau

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand