Arrest in Mt Albert disorder

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill, Auckland City West Area Investigations Manager:

Police have made an arrest in the investigation into a disorder incident in Mt Albert on Friday 27 March, where a number of people were seriously injured.

A 17-year-old male will appear in the Auckland Youth Court on Wednesday 9 April charged with wounding, aggravated assault, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and being an unlicensed driver.

Enquiries remain ongoing to identify others involved and hold them to account for their behaviour.

If you have any information that you believe could be helpful, please contact Police on 105 or via 105 online, referencing file number 260328/8294.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

MIL OSI