Fuel stocks rise in latest update

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Quin Tauetau

Fuel stocks have again risen in the latest update from the government.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment’s latest fuel stocks update shows 62.6 days of petrol, 51.7 days of diesel, and 53.5 days of jet fuel as of midday Sunday.

All are up on the last update, though petrol and diesel reserves have only increased by less than half a day’s normal consumption.

Jet fuel is up by more than three days’ consumption.

These figures include another two ships in New Zealand’s Exclusive Economic Zone and a further twelve ships within three weeks of arrival.

On-land supplies amount to about 28 days, 24 days and 28 days of petrol, diesel and jet fuel respectively.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand