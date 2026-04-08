Education – From Colombo to Southland: Sri Lankan migrant secures NZ lecturing role before graduation

Source: Manukau Institute of Technology & Unitec

A Sri Lankan academic who left behind an established teaching career to start again in New Zealand has achieved a rare milestone—securing a lecturing role before even graduating, in a story inspiring migrant communities from Colombo to Southland.

Dhanushka Abeysekara will graduate with a Master of Professional Accounting (First Class Honours) from Unitec Institute of Technology on 31 March 2026. But before crossing the graduation stage, he had already begun teaching as an accounting lecturer at the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) in Invercargill.

For New Zealand’s tertiary sector—and for Sri Lankan, Indian, and wider Asian migrant communities—his journey highlights how international education can fast-track experienced professionals into meaningful careers, even in regional parts of the country.

A dream carried from Sri Lanka to New Zealand

Originally from Colombo, Abeysekara built a distinguished 18-year career in higher education in Sri Lanka, beginning in IT before transitioning into accounting, finance, and taxation.

But his ambition had always been clear.

“From a young age, I always wanted to become a lecturer,” he says. “I even kept a small diary where I noted the strengths and weaknesses of my teachers, as I aimed to become better in my own teaching.”

Despite already holding an MBA and professional qualifications, he made the bold decision to move countries and return to study.

“I wanted to further develop my academic knowledge and gain international exposure,” he explains. “That motivated me to pursue another postgraduate qualification.”

Starting over—and standing out

Arriving in New Zealand in 2024 with his wife and two children, Abeysekara enrolled at Unitec, drawn by its applied learning approach.

“I chose Unitec because of its strong academic reputation and practical approach to learning.”

Like many migrant students, the transition came with challenges—adjusting to a new culture, education system, and professional environment.

“Moving to a new country brought several challenges,” he says. “Adapting to different teaching styles and balancing study with settling into life in New Zealand required resilience and determination.”

There were also moments of real pressure.

“At one point, I had only two weeks remaining on my visa,” he recalls. “The student support centre provided tremendous assistance… I am very grateful for their support.”

The role of support and mentorship

Abeysekara’s success was underpinned by strong institutional support and mentorship—something he says made a critical difference.

“With the guidance of exceptional lecturers and support services, I was able to successfully complete my Master’s with First Class Honours,” he says. “It strengthened not only my technical knowledge but also my research capability, critical thinking skills, and academic confidence.”

Senior Lecturer Dr Wajira Dassanayake says his achievement reflects both his experience and the programme’s strength.

“His swift transition from graduation to employment highlights the rigorous training in accounting, research, and professional practice,” he says. “It may be the first time one of our alumni has secured an academic position in New Zealand.”

A new chapter in Southland

Now based in Invercargill, Abeysekara and his family are building a new life in one of New Zealand’s southernmost communities—bringing global experience to a regional classroom.

“Moving to the South Island with my family was another big step,” he says. “I can never forget the long journey from Auckland to Invercargill—it was a big move, but also an exciting one.”

In his role at SIT, he teaches undergraduate accounting students, helping them develop practical and analytical skills for the workforce.

“This is a proud milestone in my career, as it allows me to continue my passion for teaching in New Zealand.”

A message to Sri Lankan and migrant communities

Abeysekara’s journey—from Colombo classrooms to lecturing in New Zealand—resonates strongly with Sri Lankan and wider migrant communities navigating career transitions abroad.

“My journey has shown that career paths are not always linear,” he says. “Moving from IT to accounting and from Sri Lanka to New Zealand required persistence and adaptability.”

His advice reflects both his personal experience and professional philosophy:

“Believe in your potential, stay resilient, seek mentorship, and be open to new opportunities. Continuous learning and determination can open doors you never imagined.”

As he prepares to graduate, Abeysekara is already fulfilling a lifelong goal—teaching, mentoring, and shaping future professionals in Aotearoa New Zealand.

For Sri Lankan audiences at home and abroad, his story is a powerful reminder: no matter where you start, with resilience and education, it is possible to rebuild, succeed, and lead on a global stage.