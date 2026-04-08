Speed limit on SH3 north of Hāwera drops to 60km/h

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

The speed limit on State Highway 3, just north of Hāwera, will be lowered to 60km/h from Thursday.

The reduction from 80km/h will be along a one kilometre stretch of road, from north of Kerry Lane to north of Fantham Street.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says the reduction follows a speed limit review that considered community feedback alongside technical assessments, crash history and a cost benefit analysis.

NZTA director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said Hāwera’s northern growth over the past 20 years has transformed the area from rural to increasingly urban.

She said the change took into consideration planned expansion of the local industrial area and business park.

“This change reflects ongoing and future development along the corridor and aims to improve safety and accessibility,” she said.

“While the reduced speed limit will only add a few seconds to journeys, it will make a big difference to safety.”

She said the area where the speed limit was being reduced took into account that it was a a key transport route connecting residential, industrial, and commercial areas.

“It serves a wide range of vehicles, including heavy trucks transporting agricultural and industrial goods, commuter cars, public transport, and service vehicles. The road already supports large volumes of freight and local travel, and provides access to facilities like the South Taranaki Business Park and Hāwera Racecourse.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand