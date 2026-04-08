Air Chathams looks to cut schedule in the face of soaring fuel prices

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Listen live as Checkpoint talks to Air Chathams boss, Duane Emeny:

A regional airline is looking to cut it’s schedule in the face of soaring fuel prices.

It follows Air New Zealand’s decision to trim its flights further, in May and June.

The national carrier revealed its fuel bill has doubled to $8.5 million a day, forcing it to raise some fares.

Now Air Chathams is reviewing its schedule.

It’s the only airline flying to its name sake Chatham Islands, providing a vital freight link and connection to the mainland and medical appointments.

In March, Air Chathams added a $20 surcharge on all its tickets due to the rising cost of aviation fuel.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand