Wellington public transport gets contactless payments ahead of fare hikes in May

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Wellingtonians will be able to use a credit or debit card, or mobile payment, for bus and train fares from Sunday 12th April.

Metlink said passengers can save up to 20 percent by using their cards or phones, the equivalent of paying with cash.

However, each transaction will have a 1.5 percent surcharge applied on top of the fare, the same as the top-up fee applied to a Snapper card.

Children, tertiary students, Community Services Card holders and SuperGold card holders will still need a Snapper card to access the discounts they are entitled to.

Regional Councillor Tom James, deputy chair of the public transport committee, told RNZ passengers need options as they seek to phase out cash payments over the next year.

He said the charge is temporary and only required to balance the costs for ratepayers.

“Ratepayers already contribute a significant amount to running public transport… but when we transition from Snapper to the new national system, there won’t be that transaction fee anymore.”

Christchurch Metro allowed credit, debit and mobile payments on November 10, 2025 – Auckland Transport followed a week later. Like Metlink, both still require a bus card for discounts, but neither charges a transaction fee.

Public transport networks in Aotearoa are moving towards a universal bus card, called Motu Move, as per the National Ticketing Solution launched by the then-Labour government in 2023.

Metlink is planning to roll it out in the first half of 2027, after what James, a Labour member, called a “waiting game” with the coalition government.

“We’ve been told it’s only two years away for a long time now, so the GWRC has paused on upgrades to Snapper,” he said.

Meanwhile, a fare increase for Wellington buses, trains and ferries is scheduled for May 15th.

In light of skyrocketing fuel prices, Metlink, whose bus fleet is 75 percent diesel powered, told RNZ that they will not increase fees at all from now until then.

Public transport usage has seen a notable spike as commuters react to the cost of filling up their vehicles.

“Should the situation escalate, we will take direction from MBIE on a nationally coordinated approach and keep our passengers informed if any service changes are needed.” a Metlink spokesperson said.

James said he has written to the government seeking support for Metlink’s diesel costs.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand