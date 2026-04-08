Storm News – Get ready for Cyclone Vaianu now – before it arrives – NEMA

Source: National Emergency Management Agency



More severe weather is moving towards Aotearoa New Zealand and people should take steps to get ready now, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says.

Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is currently lying northwest of Fiji, and MetService modelling shows it heading towards New Zealand on Friday and Saturday.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rain and extremely high winds, and MetService says red severe weather warnings may be issued.

“People should take time now to get ready before Cyclone Vaianu arrives,” John Price, NEMA’s Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, says.

“Act now and not later – later may be too late!

“If you can, make sure drains around your property are clear of waste and debris and bring inside or tie down anything that strong winds could break or pick up.

“Stay up to date with the latest weather information from MetService and your local civil defence emergency management group.

“Trust your danger sense, and don’t wait for official warnings. Do not enter floodwaters, as they are dangerous and can kill you.”

John Price says in some areas, the ground is still saturated after recent heavy rain – and this means landslides are almost certain.

“Watch for warning signs like small slips or rockfalls, water flowing out of a slope, trees or fences that start to tilt or doors and window frames that start to stick. Also take care around trees which may become unstable and fall.

“This latest severe weather will be particularly tough for communities that are still in recovery mode. Remember to look after yourselves and each other, and reach out if you need support.

“MetService, ESNZ, NEMA, Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups and partner agencies are all closely monitoring Cyclone Vaianu and NEMA is coordinating government assistance as needed.”