What is a Woman? Private Member’s Bill will expose which MPs can define truth and biology

Source: Family First

New Zealand First has proposed a Definitions of Woman and Man Amendment Bill, a Private Member’s Bill drawn for debate in April 2026, aimed at formally defining “woman” as “an adult human biological female” and “man” as “an adult human biological male” within the Legislation Act 2019. Now we find out once and for all whether MPs can define Truth and biology – or whether they’re wokesters captured by ideology and fear.

Independent polling commissioned by Family First NZ and carried out by Curia Market Research last May (2025) found majority support for a Member’s Bill that would ensure the biological definition of a woman and man are defined in law according to biology.

The Legislation (Definitions of Woman and Man) Amendment Bill will provide clarity and consistency in New Zealand law by defining “woman” as “an adult human biological female” and “man” as “an adult human biological male” in the Legislation Act 2019.

It will soon have its 1st reading.

52% of respondents said they support the proposed law and only 29% oppose it. (A further 19% were unsure).

Women net support was +4% with a further 27% unsure, but men were strongly in favour with net support +42%. Net support by age is +19% for under 40s, +22% for 40-59 year olds, and +26% for over 60s.

In terms of party vote, ACT voters were most supportive (72%) followed by NZ First (68%) and National (64%). Undecided voters were 54% in favour. Labour were 35% for and 44% against, Greens -15% net support and TPM -13%.

Family First have a history of advocating on the need to ensure the biological definition of a woman and man are defined in law according to biology…

“What is a woman?” 23,500+ Petition Presented to Parliament

A Family First petition calling for ‘woman’ to be defined as ‘an adult human female’ in all our laws, public policies and regulations and signed by more than 23,500 people was presented to Parliament in August 2024. It was received by then Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of NZ First Winston Peters and NZ First MP Tanya Unkovich.

Government Doesn’t Want To Define Woman

familyfirst.org.nz/government-doesnt-want-to-define-woman/

The Government’s response to a 23,532-strong petition asking for ‘woman’ to be clearly defined in all laws, public policies and regulations has been issued, and is being labelled as weak, confused, and shows both a clear lack of understanding around what a woman is and any desire to protect women in society.

“The sad irony is that the Minister for Women in her response refused to define what a woman is. Alongside this, she is also clearly indicating the irrelevancy of her role because she will not actually stand up for the recognition and protection of women” says Bob McCoskrie, CEO of Family First.

MIL OSI