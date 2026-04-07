Person dead after car crashes into powerpole, house catches fire in Moutoa

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

A person died after crashing into a powerpole on the Foxton Shannon Road. The downed powerlines set fire to a house. Google Maps

One person has died after crashing into a power pole just before 4pm in Moutoa.

The crash happened on Foxton Shannon Road between Himatangi Block and Poplar South Roads.

Foxton Shannon Road is closed while Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

A house caught fire as power lines went down.

Emergency services have extinguished the fire and have not reported any injuries.

The damage to the house is unknown.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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