Person dead after car crashes into powerpole, house catches fire in Moutoa

Source: Radio New Zealand

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One person has died after crashing into a power pole just before 4pm in Moutoa.

The crash happened on Foxton Shannon Road between Himatangi Block and Poplar South Roads.

Foxton Shannon Road is closed while Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

A house caught fire as power lines went down.

Emergency services have extinguished the fire and have not reported any injuries.

The damage to the house is unknown.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand