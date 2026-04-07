Government’s newest ministers sworn in after cabinet reshuffle

Source: Radio New Zealand

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ

The government’s new newest ministers have been sworn in at Government House in Wellington.

Both first term National MPs, Cameron Brewer and Mike Butterick were made ministers outside of Cabinet.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ

Brewer, the MP for Upper Harbour, has been made minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs and minister for Small Business and Manufacturing, as well as an associate Immigration minister.

He was most recently chairing the Finance and Expenditure committee, sometimes seen as a proving ground for potential future ministers.

This term, he had also been a member of the Justice committee, and the deputy chair of the Governance and Administration committee.

Butterick, meanwhile, has become minister for Land Information and associate Agriculture.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ

The Wairarapa MP spent some time as deputy chair of the Environment committee, was a member of the Education committee, and was most recently a member of the Primary Production committee.

Brewer and Butterick’s move into the Executive was part of last week’s reshuffle, which was prompted by the retirements of Judith Collins and Dr Shane Reti.

With Chris Penk and Penny Simmonds moving into Cabinet, it opened up two spots for ministers outside Cabinet.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand