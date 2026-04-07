Renewed appeal for information on missing woman Rowena Walker

Source: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police remain committed in their efforts to locate missing woman Rowena Walker, nearly eight months on from her last confirmed sighting.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan says Police continue to follow lines of enquiry to locate the missing 39-year-old.

“Rowena’s last confirmed sighting was on 14 August, when she was captured on CCTV in Christchurch on Bassett Street with an associate,” she says.

“We know she travelled often, and in our efforts, we have searched in several districts including Waikato, Tasman, and Canterbury. Unfortunately, we have not been able to locate Rowena.

“Police are urging anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please contact us.

“Rowena has not been in contact with her children since she went missing, and as her 40th birthday approaches, her family are now desperately worried for her safety.

“If you know anything, no matter how small you think it may be, it may be the piece in the puzzle we need to locate Rowena.”

Police would like to thank all members of the public who have provided information so far or have assisted in the search for Rowena.

If you have information that can assist in locating her, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, referencing file number 251022/9026.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI