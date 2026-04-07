Cyclone Vaianu cuts off roads, closes schools and cancels flights in Fiji

Source: Radio New Zealand

Screengrab / Facebook/Fiji Meteorological Service

Dozens of roads and crossings are inaccessible in Fiji’s Western Division due to heavy rainfall caused by severe tropical cyclone Vaianu.

Authorities are advising people to avoid flooded areas and take necessary precautions.

Videos shared by the Fiji Meteorological Service – sent by the public – showing real-time weather updates of the impacts of Vaianu show rain and strong winds affecting different parts of the country.

Vaianu is not expected to make landfall in Fiji.

A forecasting officer said on Tuesday morning the wind is expected to pick up over most places on Tuesday.

Forecasting officer Shivneel Prasad said some marine areas can expect wind up to 40 knots and gusts of up to 50 knots, or about 93 kilometres an hour, which means hazardous conditions at sea.

“For land, basically we expect the northerly winds to prevail over the Fiji Group. This will bring about… occasional periods of rain and heavy falls as well.”

He said the Metservice had received reports of flash flooding.

Prasad said Vaianu is expected to stay on its projected south-east path, and weather conditions will continue to affect Fiji on Wednesday but should start to ease.

“Come tomorrow morning we’ll start to see a trend of easing of the winds over the Fiji group, and with regards to the rain – because there’s an extension of this system up to the north – the rain will start to ease off by end of tomorrow.”

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the whole Fiji group. Schools and universities are closed until further notice.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) has advised those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to evacuation centres.

“Do not attempt to cross flooded roads, rivers, or crossings under any circumstances,” the country’s acting permanent secretary for disaster management Mitieli Cama said at a news conference on Monday.

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising people to store water in advance as the impacts of Vaianu could affect water production and supply.

“This could lead to low water pressure or temporary supply interruptions in some areas. Poor road conditions may also delay water cartage services to affected communities,” it said.

Fiji’s Maritime Safety Authority (MSAF) has issued a notice advising all passenger and cargo transport operations in the Western Division to cease effective 9am on Tuesday local time.

“Ship masters are permitted to reposition vessels for safety purposes without the need for standard clearances, provided that no passengers or cargo are on board,” the notice said.

It urged all maritime operators and seafarers to remain vigilant and prioritise safety at all times.

Multiple flights into and out of Nadi were cancelled on Tuesday due to the adverse weather connected to cyclone Vaianu.

Fiji Airports said all Fiji Link domestic flights were cancelled, as were a number of international flights.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand