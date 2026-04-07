Gang member arrested and charged for drug supply, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Craig Scott:

Police delivered an early Easter surprise to a Christchurch gang member, who was arrested and charged in relation to drug supply last week.

At around 2:45pm on Thursday 2 April, the Te Wai Pounamu Gang Disruption Unit located a person of interest on Litchfield Street.

A subsequent search of his vehicle located around 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Following the discovery, a search was executed at his address, where another ten grams of methamphetamine were located, as well as six firearms, included a loaded pistol, and a large amount of cash.

The street value of the drugs located is estimated to be worth around $150,000.

The man, 58, has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Christchurch District Court on 28 April, charged with supplying methamphetamine.

Further charges are being considered.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI