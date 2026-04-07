NRL: Chanel Harris-Tavita back in NZ Warriors line-up against Melbourne Storm

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

NRL: NZ Warriors v Melbourne Storm

Kickoff 9.30pm, Saturday, 11 April

AAMI Stadium, Melbourne

Live blog updates on RNZ website

Five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita will return to the NZ Warriors line-up to face Melbourne Storm on Saturday.

Coach Andrew Webster has had to make at least one change to the side that fell to Cronulla Sharks over the weekend, after Luke Metcalf limped off late with a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined.

Harris-Tavita filled the No.6 jersey for the season-opening win over Sydney Roosters, scoring a try double, but left the field concussed the following week against Canberra Raiders, missed a week under head injury protocols and then lost his spot outright, when Metcalf came back from his lengthy knee rehab.

Metcalf joins co-captain Mitch Barnett (broken thumb) and veteran second-rower Kurt Capewell (calf) in the casualty ward.

Webster may yet be forced into more changes, with centre Adam Pompey charged with grade two dangerous contact against the Sharks, after lifting his knee into a tackle by Kiwis second-rower Briton Nikora, who was forced off the field.

The Warriors have lodged an early guilty plea, but will challenge the grading at judiciary on Tuesday night.

Fellow midfielder Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad also left late against Cronulla with a head/neck injury, but has also been named to face Melbourne.

Webster has kept his options open on the bench, including wing Alofiana Khan-Pereira on the interchange, and half Luke Hanson and centre Ali Leiataua among the reserves.

Photosport

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Demitric Vimauga, 17. Tanner Stower-Smith, 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 20. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

Reserves: 21. Morgan Gannon, 22. Luke Hanson, 23. Ali Leiataua

Meanwhile, the Storm have been bolstered by the return of former All Blacks Sevens star Moses Leo from concussion and centre Jack Howarth.

They are riding a three-game losing streak that culminated in a 50-10 defeat to Penrith Panthers last Friday.

Storm: 1. Sua Faalogo, 2. Will Warbrick, 3. Jack Howarth, 4. Nick Meaney, 5. Moses Leo, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Joe Chan, 12. Cooper Clarke, 13. Trent Loiero

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Alec MacDonald, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Davvy Moale, 18. Lazarus Vaalepu, 19. Manaia Waitere

Reserves: 20. Preston Conn, 21. Hugo Peel, 22. Trent Toelau

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand