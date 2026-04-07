Minister for Social Investment expects govt agencies to comply with procurement rules

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The Minister for Social Investment says her “enduring expectation” is that all government agencies comply with relevant procurement rules and policies.

It comes after RNZ revealed the Social Investment Agency (SIA) was commissioning an independent external review of its procurement practices for contracts over $100,000.

The announcement followed the resignation of the Agency’s Deputy Chief Executive Kylie Reiri in February while under investigation in relation to allegations of bullying and harassment.

It also followed the resignation of former SIA chief executive Andrew Coster who quit in December following a scathing Independent Police Conduct Authority report.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

In response to questions from RNZ, a spokesperson for the Minister of Social Investment Nicola Willis said she had been advised by the SIA that it had made an “operational decision” to review its procurement practices.

“It is the Minister’s enduring expectation that all government agencies comply with relevant procurement rules and policies.

“The Minister can’t offer a view on the potential findings of this review as it is ongoing. She expects she will be briefed on any findings once the review has been completed.”

The review

The SIA confirmed to RNZ as part of an Official Information Act request on Thursday that they had commissioned an independent external review of its procurement practices for contracts valued over $100,000.

“The review is intended to provide assurance that procurement activity complies with the Government Rules of Sourcing and is appropriate for the scale and complexity of the agency’s work. This review is ongoing.

“While the review is underway, SIA continues to apply contract and work management practices to ensure that procurements support delivery of the agency’s work programme and provide value for money.

“This includes ongoing oversight of supplier performance and alignment of contracted work to evolving agency priorities.”

As the review had not been completed, SIA was not in a position to confirm whether any procurement activity breached the Government Rules of Sourcing, required an exception to those rules, or whether proper procurement processes were followed in all cases during the period in question.

RNZ also asked for a copy of all briefings, correspondence and reports in relation to investigations into Reiri.

“SIA has identified 63 documents within scope of your request. These documents relate to employment‑related processes and the internal consideration of allegations, including terms of reference, correspondence, and one email relating to alleged financial and procurement matters.

“The documents concern sensitive employment and internal matters and contain personal information. It is necessary for SIA to be able to manage employment issues and assess allegations effectively, including by enabling staff and other parties to communicate freely and candidly in the course of such processes.”

SIA provided a table setting out all contracts with a value of over $100,000 that were initiated or maintained during the relevant period.

“Ten of these contracts related to work within the scope of the Deputy Chief Executive – Strategy and Performance and/or the Deputy Chief Executive – Technology, Transformation and Enabling Services roles.

“While this includes all contracts within those functional areas, not all of the contracts listed involved work commissioned or directed by the former Deputy Chief Executive.”

The OIA said that while Reiri held “certain budget delegations”, responsibility for budgets “ultimately rested with the former Chief Executive”.

Lawyers acting for Reiri earlier told RNZ in response to questions that she was not aware of any allegations relating to financial and procurement irregularities concerning herself or any other person.

“To the extent there are any allegations of this nature, these are false and denied.”

In an earlier OIA released to RNZ, the SIA confirmed there had been two employment investigations over the last 12 months.

“I am also able to confirm that there has been one investigation in response to four formal reports of bullying and harassment. In the interest of privacy, we cannot provide a breakdown as to what each allegation was concerning.”

RNZ understands the investigation, which is ongoing, relates to Reiri.

“As a responsible employer, SIA takes these matters seriously and all complaints are investigated and followed through to the end. We have robust policies and procedures to manage disclosure of any allegations including protected disclosures (speak safe) and bullying and harassment policies, which provide informal and formal options for staff to raise concerns of serious wrongdoing and bullying and harassment.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand