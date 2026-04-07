Fire and Emergency highlights change of strike timing and warns public to be vigilant

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is warning the public that the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) will be undertaking a strike tomorrow, Wednesday 8 April, between 7.30am and 8.30am.

This is a change from its previously scheduled strikes, which have occurred on Mondays and Fridays.

Future strikes are scheduled for midday to 1pm this Friday, 10 April and 7.30am to 8.30am next Monday, 13 April.

“I want to reassure the public that all 111 calls will be received and responded to during the strike periods,” Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler says.

“However, our response times will be delayed in impacted areas as volunteer crews will be responding from the next closest location. So, we are asking the public to remain extra careful.

“Our advice remains the same. If there is a fire, evacuate early, get out, stay out, then call 111.

“It’s also a timely reminder coming so soon after clocks changed back from daylight saving time to check your smoke alarms are working properly.”

Megan Stiffler says Fire and Emergency will continue to prioritise emergencies and may not attend less serious incidents during the one-hour strikes, such as private fire alarms where there is no sign of fire, small rubbish fires, traffic-management assistance, and animal rescues.

In addition, Fire and Emergency has established a process with Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance for responding to medical events in impacted areas.

“We remain focused on achieving a fair and sustainable settlement with the NZPFU so we can continue working to keep our communities safe,” Megan Stiffler says.