Four a greener future

Source: Auckland Council

What if caring for the environment was something every Howick neighbourhood could be proud of?

From the sandy shores of Howick Beach and lush bush corridors at Bucklands Beach, to wetlands in Flat Bush and the Tāmaki Estuary at Mellons Bay, Howick is known for its mix of waterways, coastal areas, and green spaces, making it one of Auckland’s most vibrant and ecologically rich communities.

Here are four initiatives the Howick Local Board supports to protect our environment and keep this corner of Auckland beautiful for future generations.

(1.) Pest free Howick Ward

Our community is passionate about a cleaner, greener Howick, which is why a $60,000 contribution helps keep Pest Free Howick Ward thriving – a neighbourhood-led programme that brings schools, families, and volunteers together to tackle pest plants and animals that threaten our native birds, streams, and reserves.

The mahi (work)