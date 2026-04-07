Four a greener future

Source: Auckland Council
What if caring for the environment was something every Howick neighbourhood could be proud of?
From the sandy shores of Howick Beach and lush bush corridors at Bucklands Beach, to wetlands in Flat Bush and the Tāmaki Estuary at Mellons Bay, Howick is known for its mix of waterways, coastal areas, and green spaces, making it one of Auckland’s most vibrant and ecologically rich communities.
Here are four initiatives the Howick Local Board supports to protect our environment and keep this corner of Auckland beautiful for future generations.
(1.) Pest free Howick Ward
Our community is passionate about a cleaner, greener Howick, which is why a $60,000 contribution helps keep Pest Free Howick Ward thriving – a neighbourhood-led programme that brings schools, families, and volunteers together to tackle pest plants and animals that threaten our native birds, streams, and reserves.
The mahi (work)
- the annual Moth Plant Pod Competition that sees thousands of invasive seeds removed and gives participants the chance to win cool prizes. Each year it runs from February to May, and is open to local schools, groups, and organisations
- the community can register online to take part in the community Pestival nights where locals learn how to trap and protect backyards, or to attend a guided walk-through local wetland
- each month, the team run a kaupapa (project) series, highlighting a different theme, featuring local nature stories and learning
- and bat‑watching evenings in Point View Reserve, helping neighbours connect with and understand the nature on our doorstep.
2.) Construction Waste Illegal Dumping project
Flat Bush residents are tired of seeing illegal dumping in their streets, parks, and waterways, and action is being taken. With a $32,100 contribution, the Local Board supports this project which includes:
- cameras in key hotspots, combined with a trial of AI detection, help spot offenders in real time so council teams can respond quickly
- weekly monitoring and reporting enforce the Litter Act and Solid Waste Bylaw, sending a clear message that dumping won’t be tolerated.
(3.) Tāmaki Estuary Waterways Collective
A $30,000 funding is helping the Tāmaki Estuary Waterways Collective care for one of Howick’s most treasured natural spaces.
The programme builds on work with:
- local businesses like Spicer and Goodman Fielder and council’s Community Facilities team to reduce sediment — a major pollutant of the Tāmaki
- remove pest trees choking our waterways
- through weed control, planting to stabilise gullies, and enhancing riparian habitat, the project boosts biodiversity and improves water quality flowing into the estuary.
By engaging local businesses alongside volunteers and residents, the project taps into their skills, resources, and influence to make a real difference. Businesses can reduce their own environmental impact, fund planting or restoration activities, and encourage staff to get involved, creating cleaner, healthier, and vibrant waterways that benefit everyone who lives, works, and plays in the Howick area.
(4.) Construction Waste Enforcement and Leadership
Construction and demolition waste is a major challenge in Flat Bush, but a $56,000 programme is helping turn the tide.
Local builders and developers are learning cleaner, smarter ways to run their sites:
- from silt and security fences
- to reducing polystyrene, concrete run-off, and plastics
- weekly monitoring ensures compliance with the Litter Act, Solid Waste Bylaw, and Building Act
- while personal engagement keeps education central.
Residents receive brochures in Mandarin and English about recycling and reporting illegal dumping. By combining guidance and enforcement, this initiative reduces landfill waste, keeps streets, parks, and waterways cleaner, and strengthens Flat Bush’s contribution to climate action.