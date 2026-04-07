Four ways the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board delivers on sustainability

Source: Auckland Council
With the cost of living rising and climate change top of mind for many residents, communities across Ōtara-Papatoetoe are finding practical solutions close to home.
Passionate locals are transforming patches of land into māra kai or community gardens that grow not just vegetables, but also knowledge, resilience, and connection – while helping families access fresh, healthy, and sometimes free kai as food costs continue to rise. These spaces bring people together to care for the whenua (land) and support their communities.
Māra kai is a Māori, tikanga-based food garden, while a community garden is a general shared space.
Here are four local initiatives supported by the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board.
1. Ōtara Māra Kai – Ōtara Kai Village
What began three years ago during a time of high food insecurity has grown into a thriving hub. The Ōtara Māra Kai at the Habitat for Humanity site in East Tāmaki is a vibrant community garden where fresh, organic kai (food) grows alongside connection and culture.
Open to everyone and cared for by local kaitiaki (guardians), the garden is grown collectively rather than through individual plots.
Harvests support community initiatives including the social kai store and free meals at the Ōtara Kai Village café, in Ōtara Town Centre.
Here people learn by doing – from composting and water conservation to whakatō (planting), hauhake (harvesting), and sharing kai (food) together. Kura (school) visit for educational trips, whānau (families) join workshops, and neighbours reconnect with cultural growing traditions.
2. Auckland Teaching Gardens Trust
Across Charntay Park, East Tāmaki, Middlemore Park and Stadium Reserve, these teaching gardens give residents access to land, tools and guidance to grow their own food. Each one is run by a dedicated volunteer – yes, all four gardens are funded by the local board.
Open to individuals, schools and community groups, people can buy a plot and receive practical, hands-on learning to build confidence and skills while strengthening local food security.
Visitors are welcome Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9am to 2pm, offering garden plots for rent at $30 for six months. The gardening year is split into two seasons: 1 October–31 March and 1 April–30 September.
3. Kai Waka – Boundary Road
This māra kai is run by Pacific Vision Aotearoa Charitable Trust at 274 Boundary, Kai Waka blends Pacific and Māori knowledge systems while encouraging environmental stewardship and community connection.
As you enter Kai Waka, you’re met with putiputi (flowers), rākau iti (native shrubs) and rākau (trees), buzzing with pollinators and alive with manu (birds).
Walk past the bike hub and you’ll find moenga whakatō (raised beds) bursting with spinach, rētihi (lettuce), panana (banana), rōpere (strawberries), hue and peas, alongside bee-loving borage, calendula and nasturtium.
Stop in to say kia ora to Papa in the tool shed, then head around the back where worm farms and compost bays quietly turn food scraps into rich soil that feeds the māra again. Nearby, a thriving banana circle doubles as a compost system, helping reduce waste while soaking up excess water.
Further in, the kōanga nursery is full of seedlings, nurtured before being moved outdoors and planted across the māra.
41 Boundary Road, Clover Park – open Fridays 10am–12pm.
4. Tupu Youth Library Garden
At the weekly Green Thumb Crew garden club, tamariki (children) plant, compost, and harvest fresh kai (food), learning where it comes from and how patience and hard work turn seedlings into harvest, supported by the Local Board’s Eco-Neighbourhoods initiative.
What began as a simple idea from librarian Anitha, who saw the potential in the library’s unused garden space, has blossomed into a thriving hub of learning.
The results are already being felt at home. From silverbeet picked for a family boil-up to spring onions harvested for favourite meals, the kids are excited to see the food they grow become part of dinner.
Interested in becoming an eco-neighbourhood?
Visit the Eco-neighbourhood website, Facebook or email 274econeighbourhoods@gmail.com.