Four ways the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board delivers on sustainability

Source: Auckland Council

With the cost of living rising and climate change top of mind for many residents, communities across Ōtara-Papatoetoe are finding practical solutions close to home.

Passionate locals are transforming patches of land into māra kai or community gardens that grow not just vegetables, but also knowledge, resilience, and connection – while helping families access fresh, healthy, and sometimes free kai as food costs continue to rise. These spaces bring people together to care for the whenua (land) and support their communities.

Māra kai is a Māori, tikanga-based food garden, while a community garden is a general shared space.

Here are four local initiatives supported by the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board.

1. Ōtara Māra Kai – Ōtara Kai Village

What began three years ago during a time of high food insecurity has grown into a thriving hub. The Ōtara Māra Kai at the Habitat for Humanity site in East Tāmaki is a vibrant community garden where fresh, organic kai (food) grows alongside connection and culture.

Open to everyone and cared for by local kaitiaki (guardians), the garden is grown collectively rather than through individual plots.

Harvests support community initiatives including the social kai store and free meals at the Ōtara Kai Village café, in Ōtara Town Centre.

Here people learn by doing – from composting and water conservation to whakatō (planting), hauhake (harvesting), and sharing kai (food) together. Kura (school) visit for educational trips, whānau (families) join workshops, and neighbours reconnect with cultural growing traditions.