Fire Safety – Marlborough South moving back to restricted fire season

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the prohibited fire season in the Marlborough South zone, as of 8am on Wednesday 8 April.

This means the area will return to a restricted fire season, until further notice. This includes all Department of Conservation land within the zone.

During a restricted fire season, people wanting to light outdoor fires must apply to Fire and Emergency for a permit and have it approved.

District Commander Grant Haywood says recent conditions have reduced the fire danger.

“Increased rainfall, cooler days, and longer nights have been a good combination for decreasing the fire risk in the area.

www.checkitsalright.nz to check the conditions before lighting and comply with the conditions listed on their permit. “We still ask that people visitto check the conditions before lighting and comply with the conditions listed on their permit.

“Although there is new grass growth across the district, some long, dry grass still remains. In windy conditions, this grass will allow fire to spread very quickly.

“This is why it’s so important to postpone your burn if it’s windy,” Grant Haywood says.