Launch of the Asian Hackathon for Green Future 2026 with a Total Prize Pool of USD 24,000

Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 April 2026 – On April 6, 2026, three Vingroup member organizations—the “For Green Future” Foundation, VinUniversity, and VinTechTalent (Vingroup Young Technology Talent Club) – officially launched the Asian Hackathon for Green Future, a competition dedicated to developing technology-driven solutions for a sustainable future. Open to undergraduate and master’s students from universities across Asia, the competition offers a total prize pool of USD 24,000.

The Asian Hackathon for Green Future officially opened for registration on April 6, 2026, marking the start of the competition, with a total prize pool of USD 24,000. Photo courtesy of the “For Green Future” Foundation.

This marks the first time an Asia-wide environmental hackathon exclusively for undergraduate and master’s students is held in Vietnam. The competition aims to identify and develop technology-driven solutions to pressing environmental challenges, while fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration among the younger generation.

Participants will advance through three main stages: Registration & Preliminary (April 6 – May 17, 2026); Online Training Phase (June 2 – June 28, 2026); and Final Round & Hackathon at VinUniversity (July 2 – July 5, 2026, tentative).

During the Registration & Preliminary Round, participants register online in teams of up to four members. Eligible applicants must be current undergraduate or master’s students at universities across Asia.

Application materials include an idea proposal and an introductory video. Based on evaluation by the Technical Board, the Top 30 teams will be selected to advance to the next stage.

The competition encourages interdisciplinary ideas that integrate multiple fields—including technology, environmental sciences, economics, and social sciences—with the aim of creating solutions that are innovative, feasible, and socially impactful.

Proposed ideas should address one of three key challenge areas: Renewable Energy and Low-Carbon Mobility; Urban Air Quality and Climate Resilience; Water Resources and Climate-Resilient Agriculture.

During the Online Training Round, the Top 30 teams will participate in a series of intensive training sessions and expert consultations with multidisciplinary specialists. These sessions are designed to equip teams with deeper domain knowledge and up-to-date insights on sustainability trends and relevant technologies, enabling them to further refine and expand their proposed solutions.

During the Final Round and Award Ceremony, all travel and accommodation expenses for the Top 30 teams will be fully covered. The teams will take part in a 24-hour hackathon at VinUniversity (Hanoi), where they will further develop and refine their technology-driven solutions before presenting them to the Judging Panel. Based on this evaluation, the Top 9 teams will be selected to advance to the final assessment round, from which the winning team will be determined.

The Chair of the Judging Panel is Prof. Duong Nguyen Vu, Vice Provost of Graduate Education at VinUniversity and Chief Scientific Officer at the Center for AI Research. He had been a Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore until July 2025, where he served as Scientific Director at the Air Traffic Management Research Institute (ATMRI). Under his leadership—as Executive Director until 2025—the institute has emerged as a global leader in air traffic management research, thanks in large part to the scientific foundation he helped establish. Before joining NTU, Prof. Vu was the founding Director of the John von Neumann Institute at Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, spearheading university-industry collaborations and championing innovation and entrepreneurship in education.

Prior to returning to Vietnam in 2010, he was Head of Innovative Research and Senior Scientific Advisor at the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL). He also advised Vietnam’s Minister of Planning and Investment on innovation strategy, contributing to the establishment of the National Innovation Center.

The competition offers a total prize pool of USD 24,000, comprising one First Prize of USD 8,000, one Second Prize of USD 5,000, two Third Prizes of USD 3,000 each, and five Consolation Prizes of USD 1,000 each. Beyond the awards, participating teams will gain valuable opportunities to engage with leading experts from across the region, expand their professional networks, and strengthen their access to the broader innovation ecosystem.

Dr. Le Thai Ha, Managing Director of the “For Green Future” Foundation and Head of the Organizing Committee, shared: “We believe that ideas with the power to shape the future do not always emerge from large laboratories or well-established institutions; they often arise from the insight, initiative, and determination of young people to make a difference. Through the Asian Hackathon for Green Future, we seek to create a platform where students across the region can transform their environmental awareness into tangible, innovative solutions that deliver meaningful impact for communities and the future.“

The Asian Hackathon for Green Future is expected to foster innovation aligned with sustainable development, while contributing to the development of a new generation of young talents capable of cross-border collaboration to create solutions with lasting, positive impact across the region.

Interested candidates may register for the competition via: https://forms.gle/o3L5BVLExUYKQtGJA

For any inquiries, please contact the Organizing Committee at hackathon@foundationforgreenfuture.com for further assistance.

Hashtag: #ForGreenFutureFund

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