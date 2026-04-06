Auckland Southern Motorway lane closed by vehicle fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A vehicle fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is causing further disruption to the roads as people travel home from Easter holiday trips.

Police were called to the fire between the Ramarama on-ramp and the Great South Road off-ramp at about 7:20pm.

One northbound lane has been closed while the area is cleared, causing disruption to traffic flow between Ramarama and Drury.

Police said nobody has been injured, and that enquiries were being made into the cause of the fire.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand