Employees hospitalised after assaults at two Christchurch businesses

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police are making enquiries after two aggravated robberies in Christchurch on Monday evening.

Canterbury Police Acting Senior Sergeant Seb Kohnke said officers were called to a commercial premises on Briggs Road in Shirley at 8.10pm, where two people entered with a weapon and assaulted an employee.

“The offenders have then fled the area in a stolen vehicle. It is unknown what was taken at this stage,” Kohnke said.

The employee was taken to hospital.

About 10 minutes later, at 8.20pm, police received another report of two people entering a premises with a weapon, this time on McBratneys Road.

An employee there was also assaulted, and has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

“The two offenders have targeted cash before leaving the area in a vehicle,” Kohnke said.

Police are working to identify and locate the offenders, and figure out whether or not the incidents are linked.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand