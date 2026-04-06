Crash involving unmarked Police vehicle, Eden Terrace

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Kai Shao:

Police are making enquiries following a crash involving an unmarked Police vehicle in Newton Road, Eden Terrace last night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 8:50pm.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash, the driver of the second vehicle involved, and a Police officer.

Two other Police officers in the unmarked vehicle were uninjured, however both vehicles have sustained extensive damage.

Newton Road was closed for a period of time following the crash, re-opening at around midnight.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI