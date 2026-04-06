Foreign Minister Winston Peters off to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / Saul Loeb

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is travelling to the United States, where he is set to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others, in Washington DC.

Peters said the meetings would advance New Zealand’s diplomatic, security and economic interests and facilitate greater mutual understanding of each country’s respective priorities.

“We intend to discuss our shared commitments to cooperate in the Pacific and Indo-Pacific, as well as significant international developments – particularly the conflict in the Middle East and its impacts on our region,” Peters said

Peters said the current global context was the most challenging New Zealand had faced in the past 80 years.

“In times as complex as these, we highly value opportunities to meet face-to-face.”

Peters’ trip comes just days after Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke announced she would not be travelling to an International Monetary Fund event in Washington DC due to global events and the struggle for people at home to pay for fuel.

Peters will return to New Zealand on 10 April.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand