Foreign Minister to visit the United States

Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. this week.

“The current global context is the most challenging New Zealand has faced in the past 80 years,” Mr Peters says.

“In times as complex as these, we highly value opportunities to meet face to face.”

While in Washington, Mr Peters will meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio among others.

“We intend to discuss our shared commitments to cooperate in the Pacific and Indo-Pacific, as well as significant international developments – particularly the conflict in the Middle East and its impacts on our region.”

“These meetings will advance New Zealand’s diplomatic, security and economic interests and facilitate greater mutual understanding of our respective priorities.”

Mr Peters leaves New Zealand later today (6 April) and returns on Friday (10 April).

MIL OSI