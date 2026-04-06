Aggravated robberies, Briggs Road, McBratneys Road

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Acting Senior Sergeant Seb Kohnke Canterbury Police:

Police are making enquiries following two aggravated robberies in Christchurch this evening.

At around 8.10pm, Police were called to a commercial premises on Briggs Road, Shirley, after a report of two people entering the premises with a weapon.

An employee has been assaulted during the incident and has been transported to hospital.

The offenders have then fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

It is unknown what was taken at this stage.

A short time later, Police received a report of two people entering a commercial premises with a weapon on McBratneys Road at around 8.20pm.

During the incident, an employee has been assaulted and received moderate injuries. They have been transported to hospital.

The two offenders have targeted cash before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police are now making enquiries to identify and locate the offenders, and are working to determine if the incidents are linked.

If anyone has information in relation to these incidents, please contact Police on 105, referencing P066002858.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI