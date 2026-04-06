Boil water notice for Auckland suburbs until ‘further notice’

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A boil water notice has been issued for several Auckland suburbs this evening after routine water sample testing showed traces of E coli.

The notice is for parts of Hillsborough, Mt Roskill, Royal Oak and Three Kings.

Residents should use boiled tap water or store-bought bottled water for drinking, cleaning teeth, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food.

An update is due at midday tomorrow.

In a statement, Watercare said the precautionary boil water notice had been issued “as a safety measure”.

“This means affected residents are advised to boil drinking water until further notice.”

Watercare said not all streets in those suburbs had been affected, and full maps can be found on the Watercare website here.

“Please help spread the word to neighbours and anyone who might be affected.”

Watercare chief operations officer Mark Bourne said the decision was made to protect public health while investigations continue.

“We understand a boil water notice is disruptive for households and businesses, but this is a precautionary step we’ve taken to protect public health after a single E. coli result from routine testing. All other test results were normal, and there is currently no evidence of a wider issue beyond the affected area,” he said.

Watercare said people in the affected area should use boiled tap water or store bought bottled water for drinking, cleaning teeth, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food.

“Boiling water in an electric kettle is sufficient to kill bacteria and other organisms. The water only needs to be boiled once and can then be cooled before use.

“Watercare understands the disruption this notice will cause for households and businesses, but says acting cautiously is essential in the interest of public health. There is no evidence of a wider issue across the region.”

Two public water tankers have been set up at 113 Duke Street, Big King Reserve, and Hillsborough Park carpark, Carlton Street

“These tankers will remain available overnight and until the issue is resolved. Customers should bring clean containers to collect water.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand