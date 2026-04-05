WHO SHOT SCOTT is not some ‘crazy, chaotic guy’

By
MIL OSI
-
0
6

Source: Radio New Zealand

“Please do not hate me, I’m too young,” Zaidoon Nasir raps on ‘French Fever’ – a track about being bullied by a high school French teacher, released under music moniker WHO SHOT SCOTT.

“[The teacher] started calling me stupid or whatever, and she grabbed my book in front of the whole class, and just like ripped it to shreds and threw it on the ground, like a full-on power-move thing.

“I was 15 years old, just going through this, like, ‘What the heck? This demon’s waiting for me at school’,” he tells RNZ’s Music 101.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articlePatched gang member arrested after Huntly shootout
Next articleIn the online ‘maxxing’ era, what’s the deal with fibre and protein?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR