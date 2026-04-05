In the online ‘maxxing’ era, what’s the deal with fibre and protein?

By
MIL OSI
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0
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Source: Radio New Zealand

First it was protein, now it’s fibre: the “maxxing” mindset has permeated social media, as wellness influencers insist that loading up on certain nutrients is the key to vitality and a life-changing gut glow-up.

These viral diet trends rooted in extreme optimisation are impacting how people eat and what companies sell – but are they actually healthy?

The concept of “proteinmaxxing” insists that more is better when it comes to the macronutrient found in foods like meat, dairy and nuts, which is essential to a vast array of bodily functions such as repairing tissue or enhancing immune function.

According to London’s GlobalData, 40 percent of Gen Z and 45 percent of Millennials reported they’re trying to improve their gut health. (file image)

Unsplash / Getty Images

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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