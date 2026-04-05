Patched gang member arrested after Huntly shootout

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

A man has been arrested after firing a gun at another person in Huntly last Thursday night.

Police said the incident began when a group of men had an argument with an occupant of a house on Cobham Crescent about 7pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie said the occupant shot a gun towards them, and the group returned fire into the house.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, he said.

Sunday morning, police executed a search warrant at a Huntly address in relation to this incident, where a patched gang member was arrested, McKenzie said.

The 54-year-old has been charged with discharging a firearm at a person and participating in an organised criminal group.

He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

Police said they were seeking sightings of a silver FG Ford Falcon XR6 with the registration QCD523, as enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

“Additionally, we are wanting to speak to anyone who witnessed or may have information regarding the initial incident on Cobham Crescent, Huntly on 2 April.”

Police could be contacted though the 105 service, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 260402/9369.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand