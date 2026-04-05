Third straight win for Wellington Phoenix men in A-League under coach Chris Greenacre

Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix men have recorded their third successive win in the men’s A-League with a late goal sealing the points against the third placed Melbourne Victory.

Sander Kartum scored in the 89th minute for Wellington during the clash in Melbourne.

Captain Alex Rufer said it was a huge result to keep their hopes alive for the finals.

He said the team is making excellent progress under coach Chris Greenacre who took the reins mid season from Giancarlo Italiano.

“I’m so proud of the team and how hard we worked, I’m really happy,” Rufer told SkySport.

“Especially in the context of our season and where things have been.”

Rufer said the Phoenix men have even better performances to come.

“We really made sure that we came with strong intensity. In the first half we were the team and we didn’t reward ourselves.”

Strong defence was a feature for the visitors, while teenager Luke Brooke-Smith had a chance to extend the lead in the final minutes with an easy chance in front of goal.

But his attempt just missed its target.

Last week the Phoenix beat Brisbane Roar 2-1, and before that they beat Perth Glory 2-0 in mid March.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand