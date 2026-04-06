AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 6, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 6, 2026 – Full Text
The House: Members of Parliament debate ability to take mickey
April 5, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
This week, Members of Parliament debated a bill to protect parody and satire – the right to take the mickey under New Zealand’s copyright law, something they themselves may well be the target of.
Every second sitting, Wednesday at Parliament is Members’ Day, which is a chance for MPs outside cabinet to put their own legislation forward. It is drawn in a ballot in the form of random picks out of an old Deka biscuit tin.
Some of New Zealand’s most socially significant laws have started life in that tin, from marriage equality to end-of-life choice. This week, it was something a little lighter, but still grounded in democratic principles.
Green Party MP Kahurangi Carter’s Copyright (Parody and Satire) Amendment Bill was pulled from the biscuit tin way back in November 2024. It finally got its first reading on Wednesday, with Carter dusting off a speech that had likely sat in the filing cabinet for some time.
She opened by making the case for art in uncertain times.
“There’s a lot going on in the world right now and so we must lean into art to help us make sense of the world,” Carter said. “Oh, what a grey world it would be without our artists.”
The bill aims to clarify that parody and satire are protected under copyright law, which would bring New Zealand’s law in this area in line with Australia and other jurisdictions.
“This bill amends the Copyright Act 1994 to clarify that a fair dealing within a work does not constitute an infringement of the copyright of the work, if it is for the use of parody or satire.”
At its heart, she argues, satire is a core democratic tool.
“Parody and satire sits at the cornerstone of any democracy. It holds power to account, encouraging discussion.”
The debate made for a rare moment of lightness in an election year – a brief reprieve from more bellicose debates.
When it comes to satire, politicians are often the punchline, so there was a touch of irony in MPs debating whether to protect the very people who mock them, something Labour’s Arena Williams said was essential to a healthy democracy.
“All of us have an interest, as politicians, to see a thriving public discourse that includes taking the mickey out of us,” she said. “It’s in our DNA.
“Part of the Kiwi approach to our politics is that we can have a bit of a laugh and enjoy a robust debate, as well as, at times, taking the mickey out of politicians as a form of legitimate discourse.”
Members’ Bills from Opposition MPs tend not to make it far, whether it is because they clash with government policy, are too politically charged or simply too ambitious. This one found broad appeal, drawing support from across the House.
National’s Vanessa Weenink welcomed the cross-party agreement.
“Having bills like this supported across the House – or at least widely supported – is a good thing. It shows that where things are important for our democracy… nobody’s really got a mortgage on good ideas here.”
Not quite everyone was convinced.
New Zealand First’s Jenny Marcroft struck a more cautious tone, raising concerns about what she called “moral rights” and whether the bill goes far enough to address them.
“It’s silent on moral rights. How will moral rights be assessed?” she asked, outlining concerns about attribution, integrity and reputational protection for creators.
For those stated reasons, New Zealand First did not support the bill, which now heads to the Social Services and Community Select Committee, where the public will get their say.
The committee will call for public submissions soon.
- The first reading debate can be watched here
- Info about the bill can be found here
- The bill itself can be read here
- Find out how to make a submission
RNZ’s The House, with insights into Parliament, legislation and issues, is made with funding from Parliament’s Office of the Clerk. Enjoy our articles or podcast at RNZ.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Union win for home support workers – but mileage increase still falls short – PSA
April 2, 2026
Source: PSA
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Young people are turning their lives around
April 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The latest Annual Report on the Child and Youth Strategy, released today, has clearly shown a transformation in youth offending.
Minister for Children Karen Chhour wants to take this opportunity to acknowledge the significant progress to what was once a national shame, youth crime, and has now become a great success of this government.
“We’re now consistently seeing offending rates amongst children dropping, with the improvement since 2019/20 particularly significant and positive.
This report confirms what I have been seeing and hearing from communities. They feel safer, their young people no longer believe that there will not be consequences for harming others and are turning their lives around by making better choices.
The biggest improvement has come amongst what was once considered the hardest to help group, serious and persistent young offenders.
These are young people who had been victimising others in serious and dangerous ways.
The latest data I’ve received shows that the number of serious and persistent child and youth offenders is 25 percent lower than the June 2023 baseline figure.
The goal, considered ambitious and challenging at the time, was a 15 percent reduction by 2030. Now, we are possibly looking at achieving double that drop within the next 18 months.
The report also noted a reduction in substantiated findings of child abuse and neglect.
We’re still receiving a record high number of Reports of Concern, and I strongly encourage anyone who treatment of a child that worries them to contact Oranga Tamariki.
We’re turning around generational issues, that will take decades, but it is positive that people are speaking up, our children’s system is listening, and young people are safer and turning their lives around because of it.
Lastly, I would like to personally thank the staff at Oranga Tamariki for helping make this happen. It is a challenging and sometimes thankless job, but I have travelled the country meeting as many social workers as I can and I regularly come away inspired and deeply humbled.
“It means a lot to me, as Minister for Children, and also on a personal level, to be able to be able to play a part in positively turning around so many young lives,” says Minister Chhour.
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UK-led Hormuz talks demand ‘immediate’ reopening of Hormuz
April 3, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
By Peter Hutchison and Helen Rowe, AFP with aditional reporting from RNZ
New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Hamish Cooper, has attended a meeting discussing joint action to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement from a spokesperson for Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, the discussions were ” collaborative and provided a useful opportunity to discuss diplomatic and political options for restoring freedom of navigation and the free movement of vital commodities through the Strait of Hormuz, including how countries might work together to achieve this.”
The statement also said the coming together of 40 countries for the meeting demonstrated “strong international agreement on the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation and see the Strait of Hormuz reopened.
It also alluded to the impacts felt in New Zealand due to the Strait being shut, saying it is directly impacting New Zealand’s economy and leading to higher fuel prices.
The statement said New Zealand will continue to work with partners to “identify a constructive way forward”, and that the talks are in line with “our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation,” and reflects “the critical importance of this region to New Zealand’s economy.”
The meeting, hosted by the UK, included France, Germany, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and India.
The US did not attend the meeting.
The meeting wrapped up on Thursday (local time) with a demand for the “immediate and unconditional” reopening of the vital shipping route, but no immediate breakthrough.
“Iran is trying to hold the global economy hostage in the Strait of Hormuz. They must not prevail,” British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement.
“To that effect, partners today called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait and respect for the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and the law of the sea,” she added.
The strait has been virtually closed since the US-Israeli war against Iran started on February 28, impacting global supplies of important commodities including oil, liquid natural gas, and fertiliser.
That has led to a sharp rise in energy prices.
The foreign ministers and representatives who joined the call discussed a range of areas of “possible collective, coordinated, action,” Cooper added.
This could include increased diplomatic pressure, including through the UN, as well as possible sanctions, she said.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meanwhile called Thursday for the UN Security Council to authorise the use of force to protect the key waterway.
Bahrain has proposed a draft resolution that would greenlight states to use “all necessary means” to assure free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the measure has divided the 15-member Security Council, with Russia, China and France — who each hold veto privileges — all voicing strong objections.
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajanialso, who joined the virtual talks, called for a “humanitarian corridor” for fertiliser and other essentials through the strait to avoid a food disaster in Africa.
Cooper earlier slammed Iran’s “recklessness” over the strait as she kicked off the virtual meeting.
She said Iran’s blockade of the waterway was “hitting our global economic security”.
Around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the strait in peacetime.
A total of 37 countries have signed a statement, first published last month, expressing “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through” the shipping lane.
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands are among those to have signed it.
The United States, China, and most Middle Eastern countries have not, according to a list provided by the UK government.
‘Unrealistic’
A spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said securing the Strait of Hormuz could “only take place once the intense phase of the bombing is over”.
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on a visit to South Korea, said a military operation to liberate the Strait of Hormuz was “unrealistic”, while lamenting Trump’s differing daily statements on the Iran war and NATO.
“There are those who advocate for the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz by force through a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States,” Macron said.
“I say sometimes because it has varied, it is never the option we have chosen and we consider it unrealistic,” he said.
The virtual meeting hosted by Britain came after Trump urged oil-importing nations to show “courage” and seize the narrow strait.
“The countries of the world that … receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage,” Trump said in a prime-time address late Wednesday.
“Just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves,” he added.
Trump has said he would consider a ceasefire only when Hormuz is “free and clear”.
Many countries have however insisted any operation to protect seafarers using the strait could only come after a ceasefire.
“We are also convening military planners to look at how we marshal our collective defensive military capabilities, including looking at issues such as de-mining,” Cooper told Thursday’s meeting.
The channel normally sees around 120 daily transits, according to shipping industry intelligence site Lloyd’s List.
But since March 1, commodities carriers have made just 225 crossings, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, a 94-percent decrease on peacetime.
-AFP
(Additional reporting by RNZ)
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Energy Sector – Minister Brown takes up energy portfolio at critical time
April 2, 2026
Source: Energy Resources Aotearoa
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Much-needed relief for hospitality businesses in time for Easter
April 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A member’s bill reforming alcohol laws comes into force at midnight tonight, providing much-needed regulatory relief and clarity for the hospitality sector just in time for the Easter long weekend, says Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.
The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Sales on Anzac Day Morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day) Amendment Bill, put forward by Hon. Kieran McAnulty, received Royal Assent today.
“As the Minister responsible for the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, I want to provide clear guidance to hospitality businesses about what this change means in practice,” says Mrs McKee.
The Ministry of Justice has published guidance on their website for the benefit of those involved in the alcohol regulatory system.
“Thanks to this law, and a common-sense amendment from ACT MP Cameron Luxton, bars and pubs will no longer be forced to close at midnight tonight, or wait until 12.01am on Saturday morning to open.
“This is a practical fix that removes confusion and inconsistency between alcohol laws and shop trading restrictions.
“It also removes outdated requirements at restaurants and cafes for customers to order a ‘substantial meal’, and restrictions preventing alcohol from being served more than an hour before or after eating.
“Businesses that hold an on-licence can now operate under their normal licence conditions across Good Friday and Easter Sunday, as well as Anzac Day morning and Christmas Day.
“We are aware of some businesses that have been planning to open or host events this weekend, but have had concerns raised about whether doing so would be lawful, or whether they can even promote events that are conditional on the law being passed.
“This change makes it clear: those businesses can now proceed with confidence that they can operate under their normal licence conditions, without fear of falling foul of the law.
“Regulatory agencies are aware of the changes and will apply the new law from midnight tonight.
“Any business experiencing difficulties or being advised otherwise is encouraged to contact my office directly via my email N.McKee@ministers.govt.nz which will be monitored over the weekend.”
Mrs McKee says the change provides long-overdue certainty for the sector.
“This is huge for hospitality, especially after a rough few years, and something I’ve been keen to see fixed for some time.
“In practical terms, it means treating Kiwis like adults. These days are important to many New Zealanders, but people should be free to recognise them in their own way.
“No business will be forced to open, and no one will be required to drink. This is about restoring choice.”
ACT MP Cameron Luxton was responsible for the amendment ensuring bars and pubs can continue trading past midnight.
“I put forward this amendment after realising that the opening night of Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium would have been cut short by outdated alcohol laws on Anzac weekend,” says Mr Luxton.
“This change will also benefit hospitality businesses on other restricted trading days, including Good Friday and Easter Sunday this weekend.
“Taxpayers and Christchurch ratepayers have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into this stadium, in part to drive economic activity and showcase the city.
“It would have made no sense to undermine that opportunity during the opening weekend, when 10 Super Rugby teams and tens of thousands of supporters will be in town, simply because the day after opening falls on Anzac Day.”
Mrs McKee says the change will also improve public safety.
“The last thing we want is large numbers of people being pushed out onto the streets all at once at midnight. That creates unnecessary risk, particularly with large crowds and international visitors who may not understand what’s going on.
“Allowing venues to operate under their normal trading hours means people can leave gradually and safely, rather than all at once.
“This is a good example of MPs across Parliament working together to fix what matters and solve practical problems for New Zealanders. I hope to see more of this.”
Notes to editors:
- The Ministry of Justice has published the attached fact sheet here: https://www.justice.govt.nz/about/news-and-media/news/changes-to-alcohol-sales-on-restricted-trading-days/
- As originally drafted, Kieran McAnulty’s member’s bill would allow businesses to sell alcohol under their normal licence conditions every day of the year – but only if their principal business is selling food (i.e. restaurants and cafes). Many bars and pubs don’t fit this requirement and therefore would be forced to remain closed under separate Shop Trading Hours Act restrictions relating to alcohol. Cameron Luxton’s amendment overrides the Shop Trading Hours Act restrictions in this narrow situation.
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Keeping children in classrooms and supporting schools through fuel challenges
April 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government’s priority is keeping schools open, students in classrooms and continuing to raise achievement as the country navigates fuel supply challenges, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.
“The lockdowns during the pandemic were incredibly damaging to student engagement. We are committed to doing everything we can to not repeat that experience for families again,” Ms Stanford says.
“Schools will face a range of different challenges depending on their individual circumstances. I directed the Ministry of Education to contact every single school by the end of the week so we have a clear understanding of what those challenges are so we can respond.
“We can then tailor solutions to schools in a highly targeted way so they remain open and children are in the classroom learning. Our focus is on minimising disruption, ensuring clear and frequent communication, and providing timely, targeted, temporary support where needed.
“Specifically, I have directed officials to:
- Build a clear national picture of fuel use and operational impacts across the education system.
- Check in with the early learning sector this week to understand current awareness and preparedness and to inform planning.
- Use real-time information to identify pressures early and respond quickly where support is needed.
- Engage with suppliers to understand fuel impacts on essential services, such as school lunches, attendance services, and transport.
- Develop and stress-test plans across a range of critical services, including the school bus network and Specialised School Transport Assistance, to help maintain access to education.
- Work alongside the Rural Schools Association and wider sector groups to understand the specific challenges facing rural and remote communities.
- Closely monitor fuel availability for schools that rely on diesel boilers, noting that only a small number of schools are affected, and work directly with those schools to identify what they need to ensure sites remain appropriately heated, including through the winter period.
“I want to thank schools, parents and communities for prioritising education during a difficult time. We are seeing minimal changes to attendance at this stage and will continue to keep a close eye on this.
“There has been a strong willingness to work together, between schools, families, providers, and communities, and that collaboration is making a difference.
“Already, 56 percent of the schools contacted have started to plan or have already planned responses to any change in the fuel situation. Additionally, 58 percent have taken steps to explore how they can increase their fuel efficiency.
“I will have more to say on our response for education once we have concluded discussions with all schools. The Ministry will continue to work with wider government so that we are developing practical solutions that work for communities.”
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Fast-track approved project could deliver New Zealand’s largest wind farm
April 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Fast-track approval has been granted for New Zealand’s largest wind farm project.
Contact Energy lodged a substantive application for the Southland Windfarm in August 2025. The proposed wind farm will be developed across 58km² of privately owned land in eastern Southland, about 30km southeast of Gore.
“Approval has taken around 5 months following the commencement of an expert panel,” Mr Bishop says.
“This project, with national benefits, will significantly increase the amount of power supplied to the national grid.
“The wind farm will generate up to 380 megawatts (MW) and provide power for up to 150,000 households and includes 55 wind turbines, each up to approximately 7MW in capacity.
Mr Jones said the project would inject $13.5 million into the local economy and create up to 300 jobs during construction. Once commissioned, it would employ about 10 to 14 full-time equivalent staff to operate the wind farm.
“The real significance of this infrastructure lies in the ability to unlock further investment and attract new industry to the region.
“The Fast Track process is about cutting through unnecessary delays to unlock the projects that matter. It gives regions the certainty and momentum they need to create jobs and drive long-term economic growth.” Mr Jones said.
Energy Minister Simon Watts says the project will make a significant contribution to New Zealand’s energy future.
“As New Zealand’s biggest windfarm to date, the Southland project will play an important part in achieving this Government’s vision of reliable, affordable and abundant energy supply for New Zealanders,” Mr Watts says.
“More generation in the system will help keep downward pressure on prices and shore up security of supply.”
“In addition to the turbines, a wind farm substation, and access roads, the project’s second major component involved grid connection work – including constructing the transmission lines needed to connect the wind farm to the Transpower National Grid,” Mr Bishop says.
“It’s worth noting this project, in an earlier form, was previously declined resource consent after years of process, largely due to concerns about landscape and visual effects on the surrounding rural environment.
“That is exactly the kind of outcome New Zealanders have been frustrated with, where projects of clear national benefit get tied up or turned down after long, uncertain processes.
“Fast-track is changing that by providing a more balanced, timely, and effects-based pathway to get critical infrastructure like renewable energy projects built.”
For more information about the project: Southland Wind Farm
Fast-track by the numbers:
• 15 projects approved by expert panels.
• 22 projects with expert panels appointed.
• 43 projects currently progressing through the Fast-track process.
• 39 projects have been referred to Fast-track by the Minister for Infrastructure.
• 149 projects are listed in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Act, meaning they can apply for Fast-track approval.
• On average, it has taken 128 working days for decisions on substantive applications from when officials determine an application is complete and in-scope.
Fast-track projects approved by expert panels:
• Arataki [Housing/Land]
• Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension [Infrastructure]
• Drury Metropolitan Centre – Consolidated Stages 1 and 2 [Housing/Land]
• Drury Quarry Expansion – Sutton Block [Mining/Quarrying]
• Green Steel [Infrastructure]
• Homestead Bay [Housing/Land]
• Kings Quarry Expansion – Stages 2 and 3 [Mining/Quarrying]
• Maitahi Village [Housing/Land]
• Milldale – Stages 4C and 10 to 13 [Housing/Land]
• Rangitoopuni [Housing/Land]
• Southland Wind Farm [Renewable energy]
• Sunfield [Housing/Land]
• Tekapo Power Scheme – Applications for Replacement Resource Consents [Renewable energy]
• Takitimu North Link – Stage 2 [Infrastructure]
• Waihi North [Mining/Quarrying]
Expert panels have been appointed for:
• Ashbourne
• Ayrburn Screen Hub
• Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project
• Bream Bay Sand Extraction Project
• Central and Southern Block Mining Project
• Delmore
• Haldon Solar Farm
• Hananui Aquaculture Project
• Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme
• Lake Pūkaki Hydro Storage and Dam Resilience Works
• Mahinerangi Wind Farm
• North West Rapid Transit
• Pound Road Industrial Development
• Ryans Road Industrial Development
• State Highway 1 North Canterbury – Woodend Bypass Project (Belfast to Pegasus)
• Stella Passage Development
• The Downtown Carpark Redevelopment – Te Pūmanawa o Tāmaki Haldon Solar Farm
• The Point Mission Bay
• The Point Solar Farm
• Waitaha Hydro
• Waitākere District Court – New Courthouse Project
• Wellington International Airport Southern Seawall Renewal
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Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke skips IMF event in Washington DC, cites price of fuel
April 4, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Te Pāti Māori MP and the youngest New Zealand politician, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, has decided against attending an International Monetary Fund event in Washington DC due to global events and the struggle for people at home to pay for fuel.
She said she was honoured to be part of the event, but “that’s not where our priorities are at the moment”.
Maipi-Clarke was invited to participate in the inaugural cohort of the Young Global Parliamentarians Initiative, bringing together 12 young legislators from around the world.
It would look at redefining the relationship between parliaments and global economic institutions.
Maipi-Clarke had planned to attend but questioned how she could travel internationally knowing communities in New Zealand “can’t even afford to get down the road” with fuel prices as they were.
“It’s exciting that we’re having these conversations around what does stabilising our economies can look like, specifically for indigenous peoples, but right now, we have to be really real with ourselves.
“It’s often that indigenous peoples are the sacrifice to global economies, whether that be their resources, their land, their whenua, and often their labour,” she said.
What was going on in Iran and around the world, and how it was impacting fuel prices made her think twice.
Instead of travelling, she hosted an event in partnership with ANZ Bank for wāhine māori who owned small businesses on how they could get better resources and grow the Māori economy.
“Before we go to that international scale, I think we need to really focus on here at home, and so that’s been a really cool kaupapa to start and ignite,” she said.
Te Pāti Māori had been calling for “urgent key necessities” to be considered by the government to intervene now.
She said the party had looked at what previous governments had done in times of crisis, suggesting things like “freezing the RUCs, reducing GST off fuel, taking tax off fuel”, and also providing free transport and subsidies for rural communities and essential workers.
“Just some short term things that we could assist with right now, rather than $50,” she said, in reference to the government’s move to provide an extra $50 a week for low-to-middle-income workers with children.
This week the government also increased mileage rates for home and community support workers.
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Life-saving services need priority in fuel plan, aviation sector says
April 2, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Aviation Industry Association says life-preserving services such as aeromedical, search and rescue, and firefighting need to be prioritised as part of the government’s fuel response plan.
The aviation sector has been calling for a specific crisis plan around fuel for flying as the prices of jet fuel and Avgas have shot up as conflict continues in the Middle East.
Chief executive Simon Wallace said since the beginning of March jet fuel had gone up about 70 percent – from around $1.60 to $2.80 a litre – and Avgas had increased around 100 percent, from around $2.60 to $5.00.
He said those fuel increases needed to be able to be passed back to the agencies they were contracted by.
“This is why the association has really emphasised the importance of all these services, because actually, as operators, they can’t absorb these costs and they can’t continue to provide these services if they are not reimbursed,” he said.
“So we don’t want these services to be a threat and provided they are prioritised in the fuel plan and they’re at the top of the list then these services will be maintained.”
Wallace said they were working closely with agencies.
“Fire and Emergency New Zealand has allowed our operators – like our helicopter operators, for example – to be able to impose a fuel surcharge, which they have to do because of the increases.”
Another area of aviation they wanted to see the government prioritise was agriculture, Wallace said. He said between March and May was a critical time for top dressers putting fertiliser down.
“So it’s really important that they can do that, that they have access to fuel.”
He said it was also important for animal welfare.
“I think the concern for the Aviation Industry Association is that a lot of the smaller operators, particularly agriculture, but also the emergency services, are not overlooked in the development of an aviation-specific plan,” he said.
“We acknowledge the real importance of international air connections, and they are vital not only for passengers and cargo, but we have domestic aviation services which connect the country to itself, and these need to be part of any prioritisation. “
Meanwhile on Morning Report on Thursday morning, Associate Transport Minister James Meager said he was not concerned yet about the jet fuel supply in New Zealand.
New Zealand’s jet fuel stocks have dropped since the last update, leaving about 46 days of cover.
Meager said that was within the normal range, and it was natural that the supply could go down temporarily while the country waited for more fuel to arrive.
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