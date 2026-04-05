NRL: NZ Warriors v Cronulla Sharks at Sydney’s Ocean Protect Stadium

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores for the Warriors during the match against Cronulla-Sutherland at Ocean Protect Stadium www.photosport.nz / Izhar Khan

Wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has scored a hattrick of tries, but could not prevent his NZ Warriors suffering back-to-back defeats, falling 36-22 to Cronulla Sharks at Sydney’s Ocean Protect Stadium.

After crashing to Wests Tigers last week, the Warriors hoped to regroup on the road and were off to a promising start, but fell off the pace midway through the first half, conceding three consecutive tries to hand over momentum.

Watene-Zelezniak gave them the early lead, but Sharks fullback Will Kennedy scored twice within four minutes to turn the tide, then centre KL Iro compounded their problems.

Watene-Zelezniak scored again before halftime, as Cronulla led 24-10 at the break, and then again immediately afterwards to rekindle some hope of a comeback, but they not continue the rally.

Erin Clark gathered a consolation penalty try in the dying moments, after he was impeded in his chase for a loose ball behind the goal-line, but the Warriors lost centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (head) and five-eighth Luke Metcalf (hamstring) in quick succession near the end.

The Warriors now face archrivals Melbourne Storm, coming off three straight losses and a 50-point horror show against Penrith Panthers over the weekend.

Follow the live action here:

Team lists

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 20. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. KL Iro, 5. Sam Stonestreet, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Tony Rudolf, 11. Billy Burns, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Jesse Colquhoun

Interchange: 14. Sione Talakai, 15. Tom Hazelton, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 18. Mawene Hiroti, 19. Hohepa Puru, 22. Briton Nikora

Luke Metcalf and Nicho Hynes will face off, when Warriors take on Sharks. Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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