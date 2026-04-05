NRL: NZ Warriors v Cronulla Sharks at Sydney’s Ocean Protect Stadium

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz / Izhar Khan

Wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has scored a hattrick of tries, but could not prevent his NZ Warriors suffering back-to-back defeats, falling 36-22 to Cronulla Sharks at Sydney’s Ocean Protect Stadium.

After crashing to Wests Tigers last week, the Warriors hoped to regroup on the road and were off to a promising start, but fell off the pace midway through the first half, conceding three consecutive tries to hand over momentum.

Watene-Zelezniak gave them the early lead, but Sharks fullback Will Kennedy scored twice within four minutes to turn the tide, then centre KL Iro compounded their problems.

Watene-Zelezniak scored again before halftime, as Cronulla led 24-10 at the break, and then again immediately afterwards to rekindle some hope of a comeback, but they not continue the rally.

Erin Clark gathered a consolation penalty try in the dying moments, after he was impeded in his chase for a loose ball behind the goal-line, but the Warriors lost centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (head) and five-eighth Luke Metcalf (hamstring) in quick succession near the end.

The Warriors now face archrivals Melbourne Storm, coming off three straight losses and a 50-point horror show against Penrith Panthers over the weekend.

Follow the live action here:

Team lists

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Sam Healey, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 20. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. KL Iro, 5. Sam Stonestreet, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Tony Rudolf, 11. Billy Burns, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Jesse Colquhoun

Interchange: 14. Sione Talakai, 15. Tom Hazelton, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 18. Mawene Hiroti, 19. Hohepa Puru, 22. Briton Nikora

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

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