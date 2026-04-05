Easter road toll rises to three after Northland motorcycle death

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

The Easter holiday road toll has risen to three, after the death of a motorcyclist in Northland.

Police said the single vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 1 in Waipu on Sunday morning about 9.40am, near the intersection with Waipu Gorge Road.

The rider died at the scene.

Earlier this weekend, a person was killed in the Northland town of Kaitaia when a vehicle hit a tree.

Emergency services were called to that crash near the intersection of North Road and Farrimond Place at 10.30pm on Saturday.

The driver – who was the sole occupant of the vehicle – died at the scene.

On Good Friday, a person died when two vehicles collided near Motueka in the Tasman District.

The crash happened at the intersection of Coastal Highway (SH60) and Easton Loop at about 2.45pm.

One person died at the scene, while a second person was moderately injured.

The Easter road toll period ends at 6am on Tuesday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand