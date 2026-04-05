AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 5, 2026 – Full Text

April 5, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

VNP / Phil Smith

This week, Members of Parliament debated a bill to protect parody and satire – the right to take the mickey under New Zealand’s copyright law, something they themselves may well be the target of.

Every second sitting, Wednesday at Parliament is Members’ Day, which is a chance for MPs outside cabinet to put their own legislation forward. It is drawn in a ballot in the form of random picks out of an old Deka biscuit tin.

Some of New Zealand’s most socially significant laws have started life in that tin, from marriage equality to end-of-life choice. This week, it was something a little lighter, but still grounded in democratic principles.

Green Party MP Kahurangi Carter’s Copyright (Parody and Satire) Amendment Bill was pulled from the biscuit tin way back in November 2024. It finally got its first reading on Wednesday, with Carter dusting off a speech that had likely sat in the filing cabinet for some time.

She opened by making the case for art in uncertain times.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now and so we must lean into art to help us make sense of the world,” Carter said. “Oh, what a grey world it would be without our artists.”

The bill aims to clarify that parody and satire are protected under copyright law, which would bring New Zealand’s law in this area in line with Australia and other jurisdictions.

“This bill amends the Copyright Act 1994 to clarify that a fair dealing within a work does not constitute an infringement of the copyright of the work, if it is for the use of parody or satire.”

At its heart, she argues, satire is a core democratic tool.

“Parody and satire sits at the cornerstone of any democracy. It holds power to account, encouraging discussion.”

The debate made for a rare moment of lightness in an election year – a brief reprieve from more bellicose debates.

When it comes to satire, politicians are often the punchline, so there was a touch of irony in MPs debating whether to protect the very people who mock them, something Labour’s Arena Williams said was essential to a healthy democracy.

“All of us have an interest, as politicians, to see a thriving public discourse that includes taking the mickey out of us,” she said. “It’s in our DNA.

“Part of the Kiwi approach to our politics is that we can have a bit of a laugh and enjoy a robust debate, as well as, at times, taking the mickey out of politicians as a form of legitimate discourse.”

Members’ Bills from Opposition MPs tend not to make it far, whether it is because they clash with government policy, are too politically charged or simply too ambitious. This one found broad appeal, drawing support from across the House.

National’s Vanessa Weenink welcomed the cross-party agreement.

“Having bills like this supported across the House – or at least widely supported – is a good thing. It shows that where things are important for our democracy… nobody’s really got a mortgage on good ideas here.”

Not quite everyone was convinced.

New Zealand First’s Jenny Marcroft struck a more cautious tone, raising concerns about what she called “moral rights” and whether the bill goes far enough to address them.

“It’s silent on moral rights. How will moral rights be assessed?” she asked, outlining concerns about attribution, integrity and reputational protection for creators.

For those stated reasons, New Zealand First did not support the bill, which now heads to the Social Services and Community Select Committee, where the public will get their say.

The committee will call for public submissions soon.

The first reading debate can be watched here

Info about the bill can be found here

The bill itself can be read here

Find out how to make a submission

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand