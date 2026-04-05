AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 5, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 5, 2026 – Full Text
The House: Members of Parliament debate ability to take mickey
April 5, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
This week, Members of Parliament debated a bill to protect parody and satire – the right to take the mickey under New Zealand’s copyright law, something they themselves may well be the target of.
Every second sitting, Wednesday at Parliament is Members’ Day, which is a chance for MPs outside cabinet to put their own legislation forward. It is drawn in a ballot in the form of random picks out of an old Deka biscuit tin.
Some of New Zealand’s most socially significant laws have started life in that tin, from marriage equality to end-of-life choice. This week, it was something a little lighter, but still grounded in democratic principles.
Green Party MP Kahurangi Carter’s Copyright (Parody and Satire) Amendment Bill was pulled from the biscuit tin way back in November 2024. It finally got its first reading on Wednesday, with Carter dusting off a speech that had likely sat in the filing cabinet for some time.
She opened by making the case for art in uncertain times.
“There’s a lot going on in the world right now and so we must lean into art to help us make sense of the world,” Carter said. “Oh, what a grey world it would be without our artists.”
The bill aims to clarify that parody and satire are protected under copyright law, which would bring New Zealand’s law in this area in line with Australia and other jurisdictions.
“This bill amends the Copyright Act 1994 to clarify that a fair dealing within a work does not constitute an infringement of the copyright of the work, if it is for the use of parody or satire.”
At its heart, she argues, satire is a core democratic tool.
“Parody and satire sits at the cornerstone of any democracy. It holds power to account, encouraging discussion.”
The debate made for a rare moment of lightness in an election year – a brief reprieve from more bellicose debates.
When it comes to satire, politicians are often the punchline, so there was a touch of irony in MPs debating whether to protect the very people who mock them, something Labour’s Arena Williams said was essential to a healthy democracy.
“All of us have an interest, as politicians, to see a thriving public discourse that includes taking the mickey out of us,” she said. “It’s in our DNA.
“Part of the Kiwi approach to our politics is that we can have a bit of a laugh and enjoy a robust debate, as well as, at times, taking the mickey out of politicians as a form of legitimate discourse.”
Members’ Bills from Opposition MPs tend not to make it far, whether it is because they clash with government policy, are too politically charged or simply too ambitious. This one found broad appeal, drawing support from across the House.
National’s Vanessa Weenink welcomed the cross-party agreement.
“Having bills like this supported across the House – or at least widely supported – is a good thing. It shows that where things are important for our democracy… nobody’s really got a mortgage on good ideas here.”
Not quite everyone was convinced.
New Zealand First’s Jenny Marcroft struck a more cautious tone, raising concerns about what she called “moral rights” and whether the bill goes far enough to address them.
“It’s silent on moral rights. How will moral rights be assessed?” she asked, outlining concerns about attribution, integrity and reputational protection for creators.
For those stated reasons, New Zealand First did not support the bill, which now heads to the Social Services and Community Select Committee, where the public will get their say.
The committee will call for public submissions soon.
- The first reading debate can be watched here
- Info about the bill can be found here
- The bill itself can be read here
- Find out how to make a submission
RNZ’s The House, with insights into Parliament, legislation and issues, is made with funding from Parliament’s Office of the Clerk. Enjoy our articles or podcast at RNZ.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Government commits millions to keep polytechs open in Northland, South Island’s West Coast
April 2, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government has committed millions of dollars in extra spending to support polytechnic courses in Northland and on the South Island’s West Coast for the next five years.
Figures provided by Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds showed how the government would address concerns about the financial viability of polytechnic provision in both regions.
Simmonds announced earlier this week that the West Coast’s Tai Poutini would leave super-institute Te Pūkenga at the start of next year to become a campus of the Open Polytechnic, while NorthTec would become a stand-alone institute but within a federation model aimed at saving costs.
She said the Open Polytechnic would receive $2 million next year for its take-over of Tai Poutini, and a further $1m a year from 2028-31 to support its operations on the coast.
“This funding is intended to offset the high costs of delivery in a region with low learner demand and to ensure that essential workforce training remains available on the West Coast,” Simmonds said.
“As a condition of this funding, the Open Polytechnic must retain physical operations in the region.”
Simmonds said the polytechnic would also receive $3.1m this year and at least $2m next year from the Strategically Important Provision Fund for maintaining courses in areas where they were needed but might not be viable.
NorthTec would also receive money from the same fund – $3.6m this year, $2.75m in 2027 and a further $1.3 million per year from 2028-2031.
“While NorthTec has faced viability challenges in the past, significant progress has been made over the last year to strengthen its financial position and establish a pathway to sustainability,” Simmonds said.
She said the institute would receive $4.7m in ring-fenced reserves it had when it became part of Te Pūkenga, a further $4.5m for property consolidation, and “in-principle investment” of $34.7m for a new tertiary hub in central Whangārei, subject to a business case.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Why was Chris Bishop unceremoniously dumped as campaign chair in Luxon’s Cabinet reshuffle?
April 2, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Analysis: Christopher Luxon’s Cabinet reshuffle made two things very clear on Thursday.
Firstly, that the Prime Minister doesn’t trust one of his most competent ministers enough to leave him in charge of his party’s election campaign.
And secondly, he’s become aware New Zealand First and Act are doing a better job of winning over the rural vote.
Those two realisations resulted in Chris Bishop being unceremoniously dumped as campaign chair just seven months out from the election, and first-term MP – the relatively unknown Wairarapa farmer Mike Butterick – being thrust into a ministerial role.
Luxon seemed surprised that his ditching Bishop for Simeon Brown as campaign chair would be a talking point.
Asked for the rationale he pointed to the “workload” Bishop was under.
While Bishop is one of the busiest ministers in Cabinet, that was also the case when he was given the role of campaign chair in the first place.
When RNZ asked Luxon who was busier, Bishop or Brown, the prime minister’s workload rationale crumbled when he declared they were both busy.
He’s right, while Bishop is in charge of housing, transport, RMA reform and infrastructure, Brown has the thankless job of being Health Minister and now has energy – one of the biggest issues in town – on his plate.
It’s a nonsense to say Brown has more time for campaign chair, but Luxon is hardly going to say he’s moving Bishop aside because he’s sceptical of how supportive the Hutt South MP is of his leadership.
Bishop has had a demotion target on his back ever since rumours swirled at the end of last year that he was considering making a move for the leadership.
It was his former staffer, friend, and ministerial colleague James Meager speculated to have been doing the numbers for him, and as a result has suffered a similar fate to Bishop and been overlooked for a move into Cabinet.
Brown is a political animal and is a good alternative pick for campaign chair, especially when you pair it with his energy portfolio that is bound to be a big election issue.
National was able to form a government in 2023 under Bishop, so the pressure is on Brown to pull off the same result.
That’s no easy ask when the party is polling around 29-31 percent and with a leader who has favourability wallowing in the negatives.
As for the meteoric rise of Butterick, that was the ministerial promotion nobody saw coming.
Butterick is a farmer through and through, he calls a spade a spade, and talks to everyday New Zealanders in a way many ministers could only dream of.
New Zealand First and Act have been steadily working away on the rural vote in recent years and National has clearly clocked it needs to up its presence in that regard.
Luxon will be hoping by giving an MP like Butterick a public profile as a minister outside of Cabinet it will show the farming community he’s taking their vote seriously.
One of the other surprising Luxon calls on Thursday was the decision to promote Penny Simmonds into Cabinet.
This is the same minister who was stripped of the Disability Issues portfolio in January 2024 after bungling funding changes in the first five months in the job.
Simmonds does hail from the South Island and with Cabinet short on representation from that part of the country it’s possible it went a long way toward her promotion.
Any reshuffle leaves MPs a mixture of disappointed, surprised, and elated – and don’t forget the ministerial staffers waiting to find out if they still have a job.
The long Easter weekend will provide time for wounds to be licked and celebrations to be had – the last minute passing of public holiday alcohol laws couldn’t have come at a better time.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Union win for home support workers – but mileage increase still falls short – PSA
April 2, 2026
Source: PSA
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Young people are turning their lives around
April 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The latest Annual Report on the Child and Youth Strategy, released today, has clearly shown a transformation in youth offending.
Minister for Children Karen Chhour wants to take this opportunity to acknowledge the significant progress to what was once a national shame, youth crime, and has now become a great success of this government.
“We’re now consistently seeing offending rates amongst children dropping, with the improvement since 2019/20 particularly significant and positive.
This report confirms what I have been seeing and hearing from communities. They feel safer, their young people no longer believe that there will not be consequences for harming others and are turning their lives around by making better choices.
The biggest improvement has come amongst what was once considered the hardest to help group, serious and persistent young offenders.
These are young people who had been victimising others in serious and dangerous ways.
The latest data I’ve received shows that the number of serious and persistent child and youth offenders is 25 percent lower than the June 2023 baseline figure.
The goal, considered ambitious and challenging at the time, was a 15 percent reduction by 2030. Now, we are possibly looking at achieving double that drop within the next 18 months.
The report also noted a reduction in substantiated findings of child abuse and neglect.
We’re still receiving a record high number of Reports of Concern, and I strongly encourage anyone who treatment of a child that worries them to contact Oranga Tamariki.
We’re turning around generational issues, that will take decades, but it is positive that people are speaking up, our children’s system is listening, and young people are safer and turning their lives around because of it.
Lastly, I would like to personally thank the staff at Oranga Tamariki for helping make this happen. It is a challenging and sometimes thankless job, but I have travelled the country meeting as many social workers as I can and I regularly come away inspired and deeply humbled.
“It means a lot to me, as Minister for Children, and also on a personal level, to be able to be able to play a part in positively turning around so many young lives,” says Minister Chhour.
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Government shuffles $122m of science funding to focus more on emerging technologies
April 2, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government is reallocating $122 million of existing spending on science, innovation and technology to focus more investment in emerging and advanced technologies, such as quantum technology, robotics and genomics.
Science Minister Shane Reti said the policy change would help New Zealand take the lead in niche areas where it could be as globally competitive as other small advanced economies, such as Singapore and Ireland.
“Now is the moment … to seed that thinking. To seed those new things,” Dr Reti said, speaking off the cuff to about 100 scientists, investors and innovators attending a Sprout Agritech summit in Auckland.
“Because otherwise what will happen, amongst other things, officials will lock in things … things really hard to undo.
“Fly, be bold. I’m giving you a simplified structure to do exactly that.
“Also remember. We can’t do everything.”
For example, he said New Zealand could not be brilliant at all aspects of quantum technology, which covered a broad range of applications, such as computing and communications, but could build on its leadership in photonics.
He said the policy shift would also be “regulatory light”, with details to be released over the course of the year.
“You can be out there and go right to the edge, right to the envelope, and using emerging technologies.”
The shift would see funding going to sectors which had not received funding in the past, including defence and space, while others would get more funding, such as infrastrucuture and industrial production.
There would be a reweighting in funding allocations, to put more more money into mission-led work (60 percent rather than 45 percent) and less into investigator-led work (40 percent rather than 55 percent).
The $122m of funding (about 15 percent of the total $839m available) would be allocated to support the four thematic pillars as follows:
- Primary industry and bioeconomy
- Technology for prosperity
- Environmental sustainability
- Healthy people and a thriving society
Reti said the type of innovation that falls under the four pillars was the use of robotics in the agri-tech sector.
“The example of robotic automation was a kiwifruit grower in Kerikeri who’s using drone technology to image his kiwifruit and make decisions about it. That’s cool. That will give us a competitive advantage,” he said.
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UK-led Hormuz talks demand ‘immediate’ reopening of Hormuz
April 3, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
By Peter Hutchison and Helen Rowe, AFP with aditional reporting from RNZ
New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Hamish Cooper, has attended a meeting discussing joint action to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement from a spokesperson for Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, the discussions were ” collaborative and provided a useful opportunity to discuss diplomatic and political options for restoring freedom of navigation and the free movement of vital commodities through the Strait of Hormuz, including how countries might work together to achieve this.”
The statement also said the coming together of 40 countries for the meeting demonstrated “strong international agreement on the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation and see the Strait of Hormuz reopened.
It also alluded to the impacts felt in New Zealand due to the Strait being shut, saying it is directly impacting New Zealand’s economy and leading to higher fuel prices.
The statement said New Zealand will continue to work with partners to “identify a constructive way forward”, and that the talks are in line with “our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation,” and reflects “the critical importance of this region to New Zealand’s economy.”
The meeting, hosted by the UK, included France, Germany, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and India.
The US did not attend the meeting.
The meeting wrapped up on Thursday (local time) with a demand for the “immediate and unconditional” reopening of the vital shipping route, but no immediate breakthrough.
“Iran is trying to hold the global economy hostage in the Strait of Hormuz. They must not prevail,” British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement.
“To that effect, partners today called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait and respect for the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and the law of the sea,” she added.
The strait has been virtually closed since the US-Israeli war against Iran started on February 28, impacting global supplies of important commodities including oil, liquid natural gas, and fertiliser.
That has led to a sharp rise in energy prices.
The foreign ministers and representatives who joined the call discussed a range of areas of “possible collective, coordinated, action,” Cooper added.
This could include increased diplomatic pressure, including through the UN, as well as possible sanctions, she said.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meanwhile called Thursday for the UN Security Council to authorise the use of force to protect the key waterway.
Bahrain has proposed a draft resolution that would greenlight states to use “all necessary means” to assure free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the measure has divided the 15-member Security Council, with Russia, China and France — who each hold veto privileges — all voicing strong objections.
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajanialso, who joined the virtual talks, called for a “humanitarian corridor” for fertiliser and other essentials through the strait to avoid a food disaster in Africa.
Cooper earlier slammed Iran’s “recklessness” over the strait as she kicked off the virtual meeting.
She said Iran’s blockade of the waterway was “hitting our global economic security”.
Around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the strait in peacetime.
A total of 37 countries have signed a statement, first published last month, expressing “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through” the shipping lane.
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands are among those to have signed it.
The United States, China, and most Middle Eastern countries have not, according to a list provided by the UK government.
‘Unrealistic’
A spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said securing the Strait of Hormuz could “only take place once the intense phase of the bombing is over”.
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on a visit to South Korea, said a military operation to liberate the Strait of Hormuz was “unrealistic”, while lamenting Trump’s differing daily statements on the Iran war and NATO.
“There are those who advocate for the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz by force through a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States,” Macron said.
“I say sometimes because it has varied, it is never the option we have chosen and we consider it unrealistic,” he said.
The virtual meeting hosted by Britain came after Trump urged oil-importing nations to show “courage” and seize the narrow strait.
“The countries of the world that … receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage,” Trump said in a prime-time address late Wednesday.
“Just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves,” he added.
Trump has said he would consider a ceasefire only when Hormuz is “free and clear”.
Many countries have however insisted any operation to protect seafarers using the strait could only come after a ceasefire.
“We are also convening military planners to look at how we marshal our collective defensive military capabilities, including looking at issues such as de-mining,” Cooper told Thursday’s meeting.
The channel normally sees around 120 daily transits, according to shipping industry intelligence site Lloyd’s List.
But since March 1, commodities carriers have made just 225 crossings, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, a 94-percent decrease on peacetime.
-AFP
(Additional reporting by RNZ)
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Energy Sector – Minister Brown takes up energy portfolio at critical time
April 2, 2026
Source: Energy Resources Aotearoa
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Much-needed relief for hospitality businesses in time for Easter
April 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A member’s bill reforming alcohol laws comes into force at midnight tonight, providing much-needed regulatory relief and clarity for the hospitality sector just in time for the Easter long weekend, says Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.
The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Sales on Anzac Day Morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day) Amendment Bill, put forward by Hon. Kieran McAnulty, received Royal Assent today.
“As the Minister responsible for the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, I want to provide clear guidance to hospitality businesses about what this change means in practice,” says Mrs McKee.
The Ministry of Justice has published guidance on their website for the benefit of those involved in the alcohol regulatory system.
“Thanks to this law, and a common-sense amendment from ACT MP Cameron Luxton, bars and pubs will no longer be forced to close at midnight tonight, or wait until 12.01am on Saturday morning to open.
“This is a practical fix that removes confusion and inconsistency between alcohol laws and shop trading restrictions.
“It also removes outdated requirements at restaurants and cafes for customers to order a ‘substantial meal’, and restrictions preventing alcohol from being served more than an hour before or after eating.
“Businesses that hold an on-licence can now operate under their normal licence conditions across Good Friday and Easter Sunday, as well as Anzac Day morning and Christmas Day.
“We are aware of some businesses that have been planning to open or host events this weekend, but have had concerns raised about whether doing so would be lawful, or whether they can even promote events that are conditional on the law being passed.
“This change makes it clear: those businesses can now proceed with confidence that they can operate under their normal licence conditions, without fear of falling foul of the law.
“Regulatory agencies are aware of the changes and will apply the new law from midnight tonight.
“Any business experiencing difficulties or being advised otherwise is encouraged to contact my office directly via my email N.McKee@ministers.govt.nz which will be monitored over the weekend.”
Mrs McKee says the change provides long-overdue certainty for the sector.
“This is huge for hospitality, especially after a rough few years, and something I’ve been keen to see fixed for some time.
“In practical terms, it means treating Kiwis like adults. These days are important to many New Zealanders, but people should be free to recognise them in their own way.
“No business will be forced to open, and no one will be required to drink. This is about restoring choice.”
ACT MP Cameron Luxton was responsible for the amendment ensuring bars and pubs can continue trading past midnight.
“I put forward this amendment after realising that the opening night of Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium would have been cut short by outdated alcohol laws on Anzac weekend,” says Mr Luxton.
“This change will also benefit hospitality businesses on other restricted trading days, including Good Friday and Easter Sunday this weekend.
“Taxpayers and Christchurch ratepayers have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into this stadium, in part to drive economic activity and showcase the city.
“It would have made no sense to undermine that opportunity during the opening weekend, when 10 Super Rugby teams and tens of thousands of supporters will be in town, simply because the day after opening falls on Anzac Day.”
Mrs McKee says the change will also improve public safety.
“The last thing we want is large numbers of people being pushed out onto the streets all at once at midnight. That creates unnecessary risk, particularly with large crowds and international visitors who may not understand what’s going on.
“Allowing venues to operate under their normal trading hours means people can leave gradually and safely, rather than all at once.
“This is a good example of MPs across Parliament working together to fix what matters and solve practical problems for New Zealanders. I hope to see more of this.”
Notes to editors:
- The Ministry of Justice has published the attached fact sheet here: https://www.justice.govt.nz/about/news-and-media/news/changes-to-alcohol-sales-on-restricted-trading-days/
- As originally drafted, Kieran McAnulty’s member’s bill would allow businesses to sell alcohol under their normal licence conditions every day of the year – but only if their principal business is selling food (i.e. restaurants and cafes). Many bars and pubs don’t fit this requirement and therefore would be forced to remain closed under separate Shop Trading Hours Act restrictions relating to alcohol. Cameron Luxton’s amendment overrides the Shop Trading Hours Act restrictions in this narrow situation.
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Keeping children in classrooms and supporting schools through fuel challenges
April 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government’s priority is keeping schools open, students in classrooms and continuing to raise achievement as the country navigates fuel supply challenges, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.
“The lockdowns during the pandemic were incredibly damaging to student engagement. We are committed to doing everything we can to not repeat that experience for families again,” Ms Stanford says.
“Schools will face a range of different challenges depending on their individual circumstances. I directed the Ministry of Education to contact every single school by the end of the week so we have a clear understanding of what those challenges are so we can respond.
“We can then tailor solutions to schools in a highly targeted way so they remain open and children are in the classroom learning. Our focus is on minimising disruption, ensuring clear and frequent communication, and providing timely, targeted, temporary support where needed.
“Specifically, I have directed officials to:
- Build a clear national picture of fuel use and operational impacts across the education system.
- Check in with the early learning sector this week to understand current awareness and preparedness and to inform planning.
- Use real-time information to identify pressures early and respond quickly where support is needed.
- Engage with suppliers to understand fuel impacts on essential services, such as school lunches, attendance services, and transport.
- Develop and stress-test plans across a range of critical services, including the school bus network and Specialised School Transport Assistance, to help maintain access to education.
- Work alongside the Rural Schools Association and wider sector groups to understand the specific challenges facing rural and remote communities.
- Closely monitor fuel availability for schools that rely on diesel boilers, noting that only a small number of schools are affected, and work directly with those schools to identify what they need to ensure sites remain appropriately heated, including through the winter period.
“I want to thank schools, parents and communities for prioritising education during a difficult time. We are seeing minimal changes to attendance at this stage and will continue to keep a close eye on this.
“There has been a strong willingness to work together, between schools, families, providers, and communities, and that collaboration is making a difference.
“Already, 56 percent of the schools contacted have started to plan or have already planned responses to any change in the fuel situation. Additionally, 58 percent have taken steps to explore how they can increase their fuel efficiency.
“I will have more to say on our response for education once we have concluded discussions with all schools. The Ministry will continue to work with wider government so that we are developing practical solutions that work for communities.”
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