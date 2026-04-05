Taranaki-born forward to feature in NCAA men’s championship decider

Source: Radio New Zealand

PATRICK SMITH

Kiwi forward Oscar Goodman’s Michigan Wolverines has beaten Arizona 91-73 to advance to the final of the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Goodman, 19, is in line to become just the second New Zealander to win a men’s title when Michigan faces UConn for the national crown.

Only Jack Salt with Virginia in 2019 has previously achieved the feat.

The 2.01m Goodman, who was born in Ōpunake, grabbed one rebound but missed two free throws during his limited time on court at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan overpowered Arizona as the Wolverines opened up an early lead and were never really challenged.

The final will be played on Tuesday.

In the women’s NCAA final, UCLA’s Charlisse Ledger-Walker is on the verge of making history for New Zealand.

No Kiwi has ever won a women’s title, though Jillian Harmon and Claire Bodensteiner were runners-up with Stanford in 2008, before playing for Tall Ferns at the Beijing Olympics a couple of months later.

– RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand