Health – Lung and heart patients face higher risks as flu season begins

Source: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation



People living with long-term lung and heart conditions are being urged to ensure their vaccinations are up to date ahead of the cooler months.

With autumn beginning and a recent wave of COVID-19, respiratory viruses are already circulating in the community. For people with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, or cardiovascular disease, these infections can lead to much more serious illness.

Ms Letitia Harding, Chief Executive of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ and Kia Manawanui Trust – The Heart of Aotearoa, says the recent COVID-19 wave is a reminder that respiratory viruses continue to pose a significant risk for people already living with lung and heart disease.

“Every winter brings increased circulation of respiratory viruses, and for people living with chronic conditions, the consequences can be much more serious.

“An infection that might be mild for someone else can quickly become dangerous for someone whose lungs or heart are already under strain.”

Ensuring vaccinations are up to date as we settle into the cooler months is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can protect themselves, Ms Harding says.

“Being prepared before the winter respiratory season begins can make a real difference in preventing severe illness and keeping people out of hospital.”

Late last year, the Foundation called for the reinstatement of the FluTracking programme ahead of the coming winter to help strengthen monitoring of respiratory illness in the community.

FluTracking has been an essential community surveillance tool since 2018, helping track influenza, COVID-19, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses nationwide.

Foundation Medical Director and respiratory physician Professor Bob Hancox says surveillance of respiratory infections is important for giving us advance warning of outbreaks and preparing health services.

“The FluTracking programme gave us real-time information about influenza-like illnesses in the community and will be badly missed this winter.”

In addition to tracking, vaccinations play an important role in reducing the impact of respiratory illness each year, Professor Hancox says.

“People with chronic respiratory diseases are more vulnerable to complications from infections such as influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation, and exacerbations of underlying lung conditions.”

Trust Medical Director and cardiologist Dr Sarah Fairley says respiratory infections can also place significant strain on the heart, particularly for people already living with cardiovascular disease.

“When someone with an existing heart condition gets a respiratory infection, the body is under much greater stress.

“Fever, inflammation and reduced oxygen levels mean the heart has to work harder, which can increase the risk of complications such as heart failure or other cardiac events,” she says.

“Vaccination is one of the most effective ways people with heart conditions can reduce their risk of serious illness during the winter respiratory season.”

People living with respiratory or cardiac conditions are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about recommended vaccinations ahead of winter.