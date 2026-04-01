University Research – High school maths scores linked to adult success – UoA

Source: University of Auckland – UoA

How cohorts of students perform in maths tests as teenagers is associated with how these groups fare later in life, according to new research.

The study, published in Economics of Education Review, finds stronger performance in two global assessments is associated with higher levels of education, stronger numeracy skills, and higher incomes in adulthood. (ref. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0272775725001001 )

University of Auckland economist Dr Sam Stemper combined data on mathematics scores from two international standardised tests and analysed adult outcomes from 18 global surveys.

The assessments, which are both used around the world including in Australia and New Zealand, TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) and PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment), are often regarded as the ‘gold standard’ for evaluating adolescent numeracy and literacy skills on a global scale.

Stemper compared PISA and TIMSS maths scores with later outcomes among groups of students who took both tests during high school.

“Maths skills play an important role in the academic and economic trajectory of individuals throughout their lives,” says Stemper, whose findings suggest PISA scores have a stronger relationship with education and income in adulthood compared to TIMSS scores.

He says this is significant for two reasons.

First, PISA and TIMSS exams test distinct skills, even within the same subject. TIMSS emphasises curriculum-based knowledge, focusing on material that students learn in school. However, PISA has a focus on measuring students’ ability to apply their knowledge in ‘real-world’ scenarios.

Second, since 2000, PISA and TIMSS scores have moved in opposite directions in many countries. While TIMSS math scores have generally increased, PISA scores have stagnated or declined for most participants.

Stemper says taken alone this is concerning; when considering his findings, it’s even more so.

“The divergence suggests we should pay attention to potential declines in ‘real-world’ problem-solving skills and what that may mean for students later in life,” he says.

“Students may become good at repeating information, but it is important to also focus on how well they can apply their knowledge. This may better support long-term educational and economic outcomes.”