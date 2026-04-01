Employment and Law – Government settles for the bare minimum when it comes to workers – Unite Union

Source: Unite Union

Unite Union is describing the April 1st minimum wage increase as “the bare minimum,” at a time when working people need real relief.

The new rate of $23.95 remains significantly below the Living Wage, leaving workers struggling to keep up with the rising cost of rent, food, and basic necessities.

“Cost of Living is the number one issue this election year, and this measly increase will be easily overtaken by inflation and the fuel crisis,” said Shanna Olsen-Reeder, National Secretary of Unite Union.

“It’s an underwhelming and disrespectful move by the outgoing Minister of Workplace Relations, who continues to aspire to a legacy of slashing the rights of regular working people,”

“It shouldn’t be a controversial idea that working people deserve wages they can actually live on.”

Christina Barwick, Fast Food worker and Unite Union Co-President, said this government is out of touch with the real issues facing regular working people.

“This is effectively a pay cut, which will not provide much needed relief. I want to see inflation met with a few extra dollars in our pockets, so that workers are not being forced into income poverty,” said Barwick.