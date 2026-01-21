Youth arrested after aggravated assault in Newmarket

Source: New Zealand Police

Three young people have been apprehended after a shoplifting event became violent in Newmarket.

Police responded to the area on Tuesday night after reports of a shoplifting at a hobby store on Broadway, in which a staff member suffered a stab wound.

“At around 5.40pm, three young males allegedly stole from the business and fled on foot,” Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce, of Auckland City CIB, says.

“An employee from the store pursued this group, managing to stop one of these males on Nuffield Street when a knife was produced.”

The employee suffered a moderate stab wound, and he was later taken to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunce says Newmarket Security arrived on scene, holding the young male and removing the knife from his possession.

Police then took the 16-year-old Hamilton male into custody, charging him with aggravated wounding and shoplifting.

“The other two young males were tracked to nearby Newmarket Train Station and were apprehended.”

The pair, both aged 13, were spoken with and will be referred to Youth Aid.

“We’re appalled at the unnecessary level of violence that was inflicted on this staff member last night,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunce says.

“Police acknowledge the quick actions of Newmarket Security staff and members of the public who quickly swung into action as our staff were responding to the scene.

“This could have a very different outcome, and the victim is recovering from his injuries in hospital today.”

The 16-year-old arrested will appear in the Auckland Youth Court on 26 January 2026.

