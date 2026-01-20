Man arrested after person hit by vehicle and assaulted in Taranaki

Source: Radio New Zealand

A 37-year old man has been arrested after a serious assault in Taranaki last night.

Police were called to Ihaia Road in Ōpunake at around 10.15pm on Monday after reports a person had been seriously assaulted.

Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann said when officers arrived, they found a person who had been hit by a vehicle and subsequently assaulted.

The injured person was flown to Waikato Hospital by helicopter, where they remain in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Allemann said a man was taken into custody at an address on King Street in the Taranaki town at 8.45am on Tuesday.

He was due to appear in the Hawera District Court later on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ihaia Road, which had been cordoned off, had since reopened.

